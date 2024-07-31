Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s first Championship opponents have concluded an ambitious double deal ahead of the new campaign

Cardiff City have stepped up their summer transfer work ahead of their opening-day clash with Sunderland, completing a striker deal and moving to the brink of adding a talented winger to their squad.

Hertha BSC striker Wilfried Kanga has completed a loan move for the 2024/45 season, after scoring 12 goals and producing three assists in the Belgian top tier while on loan at Standard Liege last season. Kanga became Cardiff’s third signing of the summer window, having added free agents Chris Willock and Callum Chambers following their departures from QPR and Arsenal respectively.

Boss Erol Bulut said Kanga will bring ‘a lot of quality’ to the group.

“He has got a bit of everything as a forward,” Bulut said.

“He works hard and can finish. He has a lot of quality. We needed more in that position this season. We were excited by what he showed last term in the Belgium and believe as coaches we can help him get even better. He knows what he must deliver as part of our team. We hope he can score and assist a lot of goals.”

The Bluebirds are also on the brink of concluding an ambitious swoop for former Aston Villa Anwar El Ghazi, who confirmed his acrimonious departure from Bundesliga side Mainz on Wednesday after a lengthy dispute over his social media activity.