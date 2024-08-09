Cardiff City boss delivers verdict on summer signing duo featuring against Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has suggested that summer signings Anwar El Ghazi and Alex Robertson are unlikely to feature prominently in his side’s Championship opener against Sunderland this weekend.

The Black Cats travel to the Welsh capital on Saturday lunchtime to contest Regis Le Bris’ first competitive match with the club, but his opposite number has tempered expectations regarding the involvement of two of the latest additions to his squad. Former Aston Villa winger El Ghazi arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium last week after completing a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with German side Mainz in September.

In recent days, however, it is understood that the Dutchman had returned to the continent to attend the birth of his child, and Bulut has admitted that he is still some way off match fitness.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Bluebirds boss said: “He didn’t train for a long time with the team, but he was training, I was talking with him. Of course, individual training is never like team training.

“He trained last week with the team, then he went home to get his stuff - his car, he had to pick up - and his wife was pregnant. He needs a little bit of time. We cannot expect him now, next week, or in two weeks. I think he will have maybe short minutes in two or three weeks. Totally fit, I think will take a little bit more than a month to be fully ready.”

Cardiff also moved to complete a £3 million swoop for Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson earlier in the week, but Bulut is also sceptical about the 21-year-old’s chances of starting against Sunderland. When asked whether Robertson would feature, the Turkish boss said: “Maybe not from the start. He trained with us. He was also at training a long time with City, and he didn’t have team training so much. “But in training he looks fitter than El Ghazi. Let’s see - maybe he can be on the bench this weekend. Everything we have to manage.”

El Ghazi and Robertson aside, Cardiff are expected to be without a number of players heading into Saturday’s clash. Isaak Davies, Jamilu Collins, and Kion Etete all sustained injuries in the latter stages of pre-season, while Bulut has stated that Japanese defender Ryotaro Tsunoda could be out until October as a consequence of a muscle tear.