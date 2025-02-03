All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

With just hours to go in the January transfer window, Sunderland are still looking to wrap up a number of pieces of business.

In terms of incomings, Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is understood to be nearing a loan move to the Stadium of Light, while all eyes are on Tommy Watson as Brighton and Hove Albion try to wrap up an agreement that would see the teenage winger depart Wearside just months after breaking into the first team picture. If Watson does go, that could then in turn force Sunderland into bringing in a replacement.

But as the clock ticks down and things become evermore frantic, what other deals are in the offing? Here’s a round-up of the Sunderland-related transfer news that you might have missed over the past few hours...

Wolves set to scupper Ndiaye exit

One of the attacking players linked with Sunderland in the latter stages of this window has been Senegalese forward Pape Cherif Ndiaye, who is currently on the books at Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade. Earlier today it was reported that the 29-year-old was still an “option” for the Black Cats, but it would appear that the chances of him leaving are now growing ever slimmer.

For one thing, Sunderland are understood to be closing in on the aforementioned Danns - a deal which would likely negate the need to sign another central attacker. For another, Wolves have swooped in with a £10 million bid for Red Star centre-back Nasser Djiga, which has been accepted. As such, according to The Mirror, the defender is now on his way to England to undergo a medical with the Premier League side.

In turn, Red Star are expected to snub any further interest in Ndiaye as they do not want to lose two key players in the same window. And while that may not be such a blow for Sunderland, it could be a setback for promotion rivals Burnley, who, alongside Union Berlin, are said to have tabled an offer for the striker.

Cummings not going

Elsewhere, Sunderland-linked striker Daniel Cummings looks set to stay at Celtic amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future. The young forward has been at the centre of widespread exit talk for some time now due to his precarious contract situation in Glasgow.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it is understood that the player has agreed personal terms with West Ham, who in turn have been submitting bids in an effort to prise him away from Parkhead this month. Celtic have knocked back those attempts from East London, however, and as such, the Hammers will now work on finalising a pre-contract agreement for the 18-year-old to join in the summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Cummings, born in 2006, has scored 18 goals in as many games for Celtic’s B team this season, and made an 11-minute cameo for the senior team in the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa last week in the Champions League. For their part, West Ham are already closing in on the signing of another Sunderland-linked striker on deadline day, with Evan Ferguson having reportedly completed his medical on Sunday ahead of a loan move from Brighton.

