Sunderland look to be in pole position to sign Jayden Danns from Liverpool, according to reports.

Sunderland are leading the race to sign teenage striker Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this month, and have already missed out on a number of mooted targets. The likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon both signed for promotion rivals Sheffield United earlier in the window, while Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards is expected to complete a loan switch to Burnley before the market closes this evening.

But according to an update from The Athletic, Sunderland are currently in pole position to prise the highly sought after Danns away from Anfield. As per the online outlet: “Sunderland are leading the chase to sign young Liverpool striker Jayden Danns on loan today.

“The 19-year-old academy graduate has attracted plenty of interest from a number of Championship sides in recent weeks. However, promotion-chasing Sunderland are now favourites to secure his services for the rest of the season.”

Danns has already made an impression on Liverpool’s first team picture, and became the youngest player in the club’s history to start a Champions League game when he lined up against PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday. He has also scored three goals in nine senior outings for the Reds.

Given the wealth of attacking options currently available to Arne Slot, however, the Premier League leaders have made the decision to sanction a loan exit in order to give him the chance to play regular first team football between now and the end of the campaign. To that end, a number of Championship clubs have been linked with Danns in recent days, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Hull City among those credited with an interest. Indeed, as recently as Sunday evening, journalist Darren Witcoop suggested that the Tigers were “confident of pipping Sunderland” to the player’s signature.

It would appear that momentum has since shifted, however, and the widespread understanding is that the Stadium of Light has emerged as the forward’s most likely destination ahead of this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.

