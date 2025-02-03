The latest on Sunderland’s pursuit of Liverpool attacker Jayden Danns...

Sunderland look to have been handed a blow in their hopes to sign Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool.

Danns, 19, made first-team Liverpool debut in last season’s Carabao Cup, appearing as a second-half substitute against Morecambe. Last year, the youngster made his Premier League debut as an 89th-minute substitute in a 4–1 home win over Luton Town.

Four days later, he featured in the 2024 Carabao final as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1–0 at Wembley Stadium. Danns scored his first and second goals for Liverpool in the FA Cup against Southampton during a 3-0 win at Anfield and was given the player of the match award for the first time. Danns signed a new long-term contract with the club in March last year.

A report from Football Insider claimed on Sunday that Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers were “battling it out” to sign Danns on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline. The Black Cats are said to be in the market for attacking reinforcements before the end of the window. Danns scored in Liverpool's FA Cup win over Accrington in his second appearance of the season earlier in the campaign. Danns also scored twice for Liverpool last season in five games.

However, a fresh report has claimed that Hull City are now the frontrunners. Journalist Darren Witcoop wrote on social media: “Liverpool plan on sending out a number of young players on loan on deadline day. Kaide Gordon to Portsmouth is almost done while Hull are confident of pipping Sunderland for Jayden Danns. James McDonnell is also liked by Blackburn.”

After that report had landed, however, The Athletic posted: “Jayden Danns expected to join Sunderland on loan today. The promotion-chasing Championship outfit leading the chase for the teenage striker. Decision taken to sanction a loan given attacking options currently available to Slot.”