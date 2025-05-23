Sunderland fans are making themselves heard and seen in London tonight!

Trafalgar Square, as is now tradition, has been taken over by thousands of Sunderland fans ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

And the Echo’s sport team is there and has been capturing these great images from central London. Have a flick through our gallery and see if you know anyone.

Sunderland will be backed by over 36,000 supporters when they walk out at Wembley for Saturday’s Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, the ticket allocation was quickly snapped up by loyal supporters who will hope to see Regis Le Bris and his players secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League by seeing off the Blades on the biggest stage English football has to offer.

Not everyone has been successful in their attempts to secure a ticket for Saturday’s game - but thousands of supporters will still travel to the capital as they look to replicate the memorable scenes witnessed at Trafalgar Square ahead of the Black Cats’ previous visits to Wembley.

Sunderland fans enjoyed themselves in London on Friday night.

