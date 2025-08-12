Bournemouth cool transfer interest in £19.5m Sunderland-linked attacker - reports

Sunderland and Bournemouth have both been credited with an interest in Amine Adli

Bournemouth are “cooling” their interest in reported Sunderland transfer target Amine Adli, according to a fresh update.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger has been widely linked with an exit in recent weeks, with suggestions that a number of clubs from both the Premier League and beyond are monitoring his situation.

According to continental journalist Julien Laurens, the likes of Sunderland, Wolves, and West Ham have all been keeping tabs on Adli with view to making prospective moves, while L’Equipe have credited French outfit Marseille with an interest too.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports were reporting as recently as this week that Bournemouth were in the race for the Moroccan’s signature, but according to an update from the outlet’s Mark McAdam, it would appear that the Cherries may now look to focus their attention on other targets.

What has been said about Bournemouth’s pursuit of Sunderland transfer target Amine Adli?

While Adli’s future remains a topic of widespread speculation, another potential deal that continues to generate conversation is Brentford’s attempt to prise Dango Ouattara away from Bournemouth.

To that end, McAdam suggests that the 23-year-old will only be allowed to leave the Vitality Stadium if a suitable replacement can be found, but it would appear increasingly unlikely that his successor will be Adli.

Writing on X, McAdam said: “Brentford’s proposed deal for Dango Ouattara cannot progress until Bournemouth sign a replacement. Interest in Amine Adli is thought to be cooling with AFCB looking at other options. Clubs have held initial talks, Ouattara is keen to make the move to West London.”

In a subsequent post, he added: “Bournemouth are interested in FC Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio. The 21-year-old left-footed right winger has the profile of the type of player AFCB like. Chile international has 3 years left on his current contract after joining Midtjylland in Aug 2023. Any Adli deal… [expensive emoji].”

For his part, Adli is understood to be open to the prospect of a move to the Premier League this summer, as outlined by Laurens, while Leverkusen are said to be demanding a fee upwards of £19.5 million for the player.

Adli joined the German club from boyhood club Toulouse in 2021, and was part of the squad that won a Bundesliga title last year. Over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, he made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

Addressing Adli’s future earlier this summer, Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes said: “Of course players who have been here for a long time are concerned with their personal situation and are looking at their chances of playing time. We know that we have many good players who are of interest to other clubs. That's the way it is, and that's certainly the case with Amine.

“There's no need to beat around the bush. He has the ambition to be an important player and to play a lot. That's why the situation is perhaps a little more open for him at the moment, even though I believe he has the qualities to play a very important role for us. We have no increased interest in forcing anything.”

