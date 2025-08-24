Sunderland continue to be credited with an interest in Jhon Lucumí

Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano has claimed that Jhon Lucumí is “not concentrated” amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Sunderland.

The Colombian defender has emerged as a key target for the Black Cats in the latter stages of the summer window, with the Premier League new boys eager to reinforce their back line ahead of September 1st’s deadline.

Bologna are holding steady in their reluctance to sell, however. Speaking last week, the club’s CEO, Claudio Fenucci, said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

For his part, Lucumí has made it clear that he wishes to seal a transfer over the coming days. In a statement on Friday evening, his agent explained: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

But despite his apparent desire to leave Bologna, head coach Italiano still saw fit to start the 27-year-old in Saturday evening’s clash against Serie A rivals AS Roma - a move that backfired somewhat when Lucumí made an error that led to the only goal of the contest, consigning his side to a 1-0 defeat.

What did Vincenzo Italiano say about Jhon Lucumí amid ongoing Sunderland links?

And in his post-match comments, Italiano outlined his belief that the transfer window should close before the new league season commences, while also claiming that Lucumí was “not concentrated” due to ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Italiano said: “We couldn’t find a way through for the first 25 minutes, then we managed to pass it better and find those channels, but during our best period of the game, we conceded the goal. I saw some positive things this evening, we created some good situations, if we can be a little calmer and have more quality on the ball, we can have our say this season.”

When pressed on Lucumí’s situation in particular, he added: “I think it’s sheer madness that the transfer market is open when Serie A matches are already on. There are players who in the morning of games are on the phone to their agents trying to leave, others who don’t want to come to training, it’s not possible.

“The market should be closed before the competitive matches begin. There are months and months for clubs to get teams sorted out and it ought to be done by now. Instead teams will lose points because they have players who are not concentrated.”

