Sunderland produced a stunning display to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland ran out emphatic winners in their first home game of the Championship season.

First-half goals from Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats surge into a 3-0 lead at half time against Sheffield Wednesday, with Mayenda adding a second within minutes of the restart.

It was a stunning performance against much-fancied opposition, and will raise real hope that Sunderland have truly turned a corner. Here’s the story of the game from a Sunderland perspective...

PRE-MATCH INJURY BLOW

Regis Le Bris’ plans were dealt a big blow when Alan Browne was ruled out after picking up a muscle injury in the final preparations for the game over the weekend. Club sources say there is no major issue, and that at this stage it’s fully expected that the influential midfielder will be fit for Burnley’s visit next weekend.

The setback did also offer an opportunity for Chris Rigg to make his first start of the season, which was fully deserved after his strong performances over the first two competitive fixtures.

SET PIECE MAGIC GETS SUNDERLAND ON THE BOARD AGAIN

Wednesday had come into the game off the back a thumping win against Plymouth Argyle on opening day and unsurprisingly started the game strongly, getting into some really dangerous positions and let down only by a couple of heavy touches from their wide players. Sunderland began to settle though and just as they had done on opening day, took advantage of an early set piece to take the lead. It was another clever routine, Patrick Roberts shaping to shoot from 25 yards but instead dinking a delicate cross to the back post. There Dennis Cirkin was free to meet it, heading down into the ground and beyond the reach of James Beadle.

MAYENDA SENDS FANS INTO DREAMLAND

The goal gave Sunderland the confidence boost they needed, and the intense high press that Le Bris had promised began to emerge. The midfield trio were performing superbly, getting up the pitch and nicking the ball in dangerous areas. With the atmosphere rising Sheff Wed were struggling to play outm and the home side had their rewards when a poor pass allowed Mayenda to take possession near the edge of the box. The striker had both of his wingers making runs either side but the youngster went alone, arrowing his effort past Beadle was left with no chance. A two-nil advantage and a goal from a striker - it was a start that fans could scarcely believe.

The visitors were still in the contest, going close from a couple of set piece situations of their own, but the home side were in command. Their afternoon kept getting better when they forced a corner, Clarke driving to the edge of box and teeing up Chris Rigg. The youngster had his effort blocked, but O’Nien was alert to nip in front of Beadle and convert. Sheffield Wednesday were furious, adamant that O’Nien was offside but the flag stayed down and the goal was given. To add insult to injury, Wednesday quickly responded as Ingelsson stooped to convert from a couple of yards after Patterson saved well from Gassama at the back post - but this time the flag was raised.

SUNDERLAND CONTINUE TO DOMINATE

The intensity of the game understandably dropped a little after that frenetic period, but that suited Sunderland well enough as they began to settle into possession a little more so they could control the game. After a quiet but composed spell, they stepped it up again and came close to extending their advantage even further before the break. Some nice play down the right-hand side allowed Patrick Roberts to drive infield to the edge of the box, where he curled an effort just over the bar. The Black Cats went even closer when Neil unfurled a switch to the left-hand side, Cirkin rising highest to combine with Clarke. The pair worked to move the ball into the box where it fell kindly for Rigg, whose low drive looked destined for the bottom corner before Beadle made an exception reflex save low to his right. It has been a remarkable half from Sunderland, three goals to the good and every inch deserving of it.

SHEFF WED CHANGE IT UP - BUT SUNDERLAND GET THEIR REWARD

Danny Rohl unsurprisingly made a half-time change, though the at times dangerous Musaba might not have been the obvious choice. The thinking was to get Michael Smith on for added physicality and presence through the middle, and an outlet for the defenders who had had so few targets when under pressure in the first half. Sunderland, though, picked up where they left off. Jobe won a header in midfield, allowing Rigg to play an inch-perfect pass for Clarke to burst in behind his opposite number. The winger played a first-time cross on his left foot that Beadle couldn’t cut out, Mayenda there to smash home from a couple of yards. To some extent it was even more encouraging than his excellent first goal, the youngster showing a poacher’s instinct to be exactly where he needed to be for the tap in.

BLACK CATS COAST TO OUTSTANDING WIN

The tempo of the game dropped considerably through the closing stages, Wednesday seeing most of the ball but doing little with it. Sunderland continued to threaten and particularly through Clarke on the break, with the visiting defence often forced to cynically bring him to ground. Wednesday had a big chance to score a consolation goal late on , but Smith sliced over the bar from inside the box when Johnson found him in space inside the box.

It was a performance of remarkable quality from the Black Cats, all starting from their bold approach to pressing their opponent from the off. There were echoes of the win over Southampton over a year ago and that will give fans real confidence that the football that marked those exciting few months can return.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg (Aouchiche, 78); Roberts (Mundle, 84(, Jobe, Clarke; Mayenda (Rusyn, 78)

Subs: Moore, Johnson, Triantis, Ba, Hjelde, Ekwah

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Beadle; Valery (Valentin, 53), Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe (Johnson, 69); Ingelsson, Bannan; Gassama, Windass (Palmer, 53), Musaba (Smith, 45); Lowe (Ugbo, 69)

Subs: Charles, McNeill, Kobacki, Ihiekwe

Bookings: Ingelsson, 26 Bernard, 81 Palmer, 84

Attendance: 40,022