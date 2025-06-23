Birmingham City closing in on transfer swoop for Sunderland-linked attacker - reports

Birmingham City are said to be nearing a deal for former Sunderland transfer target Demarai Gray

One-time Sunderland transfer target Demarai Gray is “closing in” on a return to boyhood club Birmingham City, according to reports.

The winger is currently on the books at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, but has been linked with a move back to England in recent weeks having previously spent spells with the likes of Everton and Leicester City.

At the time of those initial updates, it had been suggested that Birmingham were in contact with Gray, but it was unclear as to whether the wide man would be willing to return to St Andrew's, or indeed drop down to the Championship at all, with a possible Premier League switch on the cards. Other potentially complicating factors included an apparent £8 million price tag, and interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

For their part, Sunderland were said to have explored a possible swoop for Gray back in January, with online outlet GiveMeSport mentioning the Black Cats once again earlier this month when the prospect of Gray’s exit from Ettifaq was raised - although the publication also reiterated that the club had failed to reignite their interest in the 28-year-old at that point in time.

What has been said about Demarai Gray’s future?

And now, according to renowned journalist Alan Nixon, any possible tussle for Gray’s services looks to be coming to an end, with the player on the brink of reuniting with Birmingham.

The Jamaica international made his senior debut for the Blues back in 2014, and would go on to register 78 first team appearances in the Midlands, scoring eight goals and assisting four more, with all of his strikes coming in the Championship. But with Birmingham having won promotion back to the second tier as champions of League One last season, Gray could now get the chance to add to that tally.

As per Nixon, Chris Davies’ side are “closing in” on an ambitious swoop for their former academy product as they look to build a squad capable of achieving back-to-back promotions. Reports from Saudi Arabia have also suggested that a transfer is on the verge of completion.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland transfer plans?

Speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture breakfast last week, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that he had been abroad in the days previous to meet with potential transfer recruits.

He said: "From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is. We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be a different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves.

“So we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be. We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."

