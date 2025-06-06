Away ticket allocations Sunderland fans can expect in the Premier League

Trips to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are back on the agenda for Sunderland supporters after the Black Cats secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Last month’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United marked the end of an eight-year absence from the top flight and ensured supporters could start preparing for a return to some of the most iconic stadiums in world football when the new season gets underway in August.

Sunderland supporters showed their commitment and passion throughout the Championship season as they sold out away ends around the country - and Regis Le Bris and his players will be able to rely on more remarkable support when they return to the Premier League.

But how many tickets can Sunderland expect to receive for their visits to the likes of the Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford and Anfield next season?

1 . Arsenal - Emirates Stadium Away ticket allocation: 3,000

2 . Aston Villa - Villa Park Away ticket allocation: 3,000