Away ticket allocations Sunderland fans can expect in the Premier League

Mark Carruthers
Football writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Sunderland will face the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Wear-Tyne derby rivals Newcastle United in the Premier League next season.

Trips to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are back on the agenda for Sunderland supporters after the Black Cats secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Last month’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United marked the end of an eight-year absence from the top flight and ensured supporters could start preparing for a return to some of the most iconic stadiums in world football when the new season gets underway in August.

Sunderland supporters showed their commitment and passion throughout the Championship season as they sold out away ends around the country - and Regis Le Bris and his players will be able to rely on more remarkable support when they return to the Premier League.

But how many tickets can Sunderland expect to receive for their visits to the likes of the Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford and Anfield next season?

Away ticket allocation: 3,000

1. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium

Away ticket allocation: 3,000 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Away ticket allocation: 3,000

2. Aston Villa - Villa Park

Away ticket allocation: 3,000 | Getty Images

Away ticket allocation: 1,307

3. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Away ticket allocation: 1,307 | Getty Images

Away ticket allocation: 2,000

4. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

Away ticket allocation: 2,000 | Getty Images

