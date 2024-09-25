Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland completed a deal for striker Aaron Connolly earlier this week

New Sunderland signing Aaron Connolly “will likely be a real asset” to the Black Cats this season, according to SussexWorld’s chief sports correspondent Derren Howard.

The Republic of Ireland striker put pen to paper on a one-year deal in the North East on Tuesday having been without a club since leaving Hull City earlier this summer. The 24-year-old scored eight times across 28 outings for the Tigers last season, but has struggled for consistency since making his first team breakthrough as a teenager for Brighton half a decade ago.

It would appear that there is a decent awareness of his patchy record from a Sunderland perspective too, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman marking Connolly’s arrival by saying: “Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete. It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks. We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately.

“At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability. It’s an important 17-game period following the next international break and we believe Aaron can add value to our squad during that period. We look forward to helping him settle and supporting him in that process.”

And Howard, who has followed Connolly’s career closely since his initial emergence, is of the belief that a move to the Stadium of Light could be just the step the Irishman needs to take to get his stalling career moving in the right direction again.

Speaking to The Echo, the Seagulls expert said: "I was at the Amex to see his best moment in a Brighton shirt as he scored twice on his full debut in a 3-0 Premier League win against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham in 2019. He'd been promoted to the first team by then manager Graham Potter after a prolific period for the U23s. Unfortunately it was another 10 months until he scored again in an away win at Burnley.

“The step-up to the Premier League was a big one for Connolly. At his best, he has the pace, aggression, and movement to cause problems for most defenders and his finishing within the box can be very sharp. It's no secret he struggled with his fitness at Brighton and he has previously admitted he wasn't as committed to football as he should have been in order to compete at the highest level.

“Working with former Brighton player Liam Rosenior at Hull last term seemed to get him back on track and all the signs are that he has matured as a person. Connolly will likely be a real asset to Sunderland as they push for promotion. At 24, I'm sure he knows how big this chance is for him. I personally really rate him as a player and this could be a very good move for both parties."