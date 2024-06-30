The countdown to the new Championship season is underway after Sunderland discovered their opening day opponents earlier this week.

The Black Cats will face a lunchtime trip to Cardiff City on the first day of the 2024/25 campaign in what will be their first game under new manager Regis Le Bris before the former Lorient boss makes his Stadium of Light bow against Sheffield Wednesday seven days later.

The new man in charge will hope to make a positive start to his first season in charge as Sunderland look to move on from what was a deeply disappointing campaign last time out and one that ended with a lower half finish in English football’s second tier.

But how have the Black Cats fared on the opening day of the season over the last 13 years and which games stand out for supporters as they followed their side around the country?

2011/12: Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland (Premier League) Seb Larsson was on target as the Black Cats earned a credible point at Anfield.

2012/13: Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League) Martin O'Neill's Sunderland battled to what felt like a promising goalless draw at Arsenal.

2013/14: Sunderland 0-1 Fulham (Premier League) Pajtim Kasami got the only goal as Fulham secured all three points at the Stadium of Light.

2014/15: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League) Lee Cattermole and Seb Larsson scored either side of a Saido Berahino brace as Sunderland earned a point at The Hawthorns.