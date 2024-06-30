Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s new head coach has delivered his first official club interview following his appointment

Régis Le Bris has revealed his reasons for joining Sunderland, stating his desire to work in England while also sending a message to fans.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed as Sunderland’s new head coach last weekend, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.

Le Bris, who starts work at the beginning of July ahead of pre-season, met Sunderland fans for the first time at the opening of the club's new store and has now delivered his first interview with the club.

“For me, it's a great opportunity in my career because I always trained in France. With the youth academy at the beginning and then with the professional team at Lorient. I thought that it was a great moment to move,” Le Bris told the club’s YouTube channel.

“Two years ago, I started to learn English because I had that idea in my mind that I wanted to move abroad and I thought that England was the best way to go forward. Now, I'm very happy to be there. Football was born here, so the passion is so impressive about the football and the intensity, the quality of the players, the size of the clubs. It's very impressive.”

Asked why Sunderland was the right club for him, Le Bris said: “Sunderland is a club which is quite different from many others. It has a great history and the community is very linked with this club. We can feel the energy and the passion around this club.”

Le Bris also added a short message to fans for the season after last campaign’s disappointing 16th-placed Championship season, expressing a desire to live up to supporters’ expectations ahead of 2024-25

“For sure, they want to be higher,” Le Bris said. “But also the foundations are very strong. I believe that we can perform very well to achieve the expectations of the fans.”

“Nice to be able to go and meet them face-to-face and hear from them directly about their football club. I can feel their expectations,” Le Bris added when asked about meeting Sunderland fans face-to-face.

“Energy, willingness, intensity and support also. I had maybe 30 minutes with them and I could feel this energy, really. You also met some of the players this morning, coming back into the building.

Sunderland face their opening two friendlies on the same day (July 13) against South Shields and Gateshead in a repeat of last year’s preparations under then-head coach Tony Mowbray. The Wearsiders then head to Spain where they will face Nottingham Forest on the 19th and and CD Eldense on the 21st.

Sunderland then return to the United Kingdom, where they will once again travel away from home to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road (July 27) and Bradford City (July 30) at Valley Parade. Le Bris’ side will round off their pre-season preparations on the weekend of August 3 with the opponent yet to be confirmed.