Another season is now on the horizon as Sunderland aim to move on from what was an underwhelming campaign last time out.

With new head coach Regis Le Bris now in charge following a painfully long and frustrating search for a successor to former manager Michael Beale, all focus is on ensuring the Black Cats are fully prepared to take on what feels like an highly competitive Championship during the upcoming season.

After ending last season in the lower half of the second tier, the Wearside faithful will hope Le Bris can inspire a marked improvement out of his squad this season and push them back into contention for a play-off place. Realistically, a Championship title bid seems out of the question for the time being, but memories of topping the table are still there for some after Sunderland landed the second tier title twice in three seasons earlier this century.

But where do the Black Cats sit in an all-time Championship table?