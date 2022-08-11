Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats missed out on a deal for Nathan Broadhead earlier this week, meaning that Neil still wants four or five additions to his squad.

Neil had previously warned of a season of transition at a new level with a number of inexperienced players stepping up, and has stressed that adding more competition and cover will define where his side ultimately finish.

Despite two encouraging performances and four valuable to start the Championship season, Neil insists the picture has not changed.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

"Nothing has changed," he said.

"The fact is that we've still in my opinion got a lot of strengthening to do if we want to have a successful season.

"We've started very well in the league but it's two games. We've got a real tough run coming up, the next three or four matches are going to be extremely difficult and we understand that.

"Equally, we know we're more than capable of playing well and getting points.

"I think what we've got to do is take everything in balance.

"Whether you've started well or poorly, it shouldn't create a mad scramble to go and sign players. We know that we need to go and sign players irrespective of how we've started. I'm a big believer in strengthening when you're doing well and you're on top, because you don't want to get into a position when you're reacting to some negativity or a few games where you haven't done so well.

"I think that's bad planning and bad management on my part. So I'd say at a time like this, I'm most aggressive in trying to get things done because I want to maintain it. I don't want that drop-off and then start to react, because by that point it can be too late.

"I can assure everybody that nobody here is resting on their laurels, we understand what we've got to do."