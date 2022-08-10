Sunderland's Jack Diamond (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Tyreeq Bakinson battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Hillsborough.

Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Cats lose at Sheffield Wednesday in Carabao Cup tie

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday – but how did each player fare for Alex Neil’s side?

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:55 pm

The Black Cats boss made 11 changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s win at Bristol City, with Neil keen to give minutes to other members of his squad.

An excellent strike from Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, before substitute Sylla Sow added a second after half-time.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the match at Hillsborough.

Here’s how each player fared:

1. Alex Bass - 5

Nothing he could do about Adeniran’s stunning opener, but a slack pass out led to the second. Didn’t have a great deal to do but distribution was quite inconsistent. 5

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 6

Showed his tenacity with some good challenges in his own box. A little tentative going forward at times but put one good cross in and was one of the few who looked comfortable for the most part. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Carl Winchester - 4

Really struggle to get up to the pace of the early on and have the ball away too regularly. Did improve and got stuck in but nearly gifted up a third goal late on. 4

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Bailey Wright - 5

Looked understandably rusty after having had no game time through the first couple of the weeks of the season. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Phil SmithAlex NeilSheffield WednesdaySunderlandBristol City
Next Page
Page 1 of 4