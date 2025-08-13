Sunderland completed a deal to sign Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen earlier this summer.

Dutch giants Ajax should have gone all out to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs this summer, according to his former coach Marco van Duin.

The 21-year-old completed an £11.5 million switch to Wearside from NEC Nijmegen last month, and is expected to battle it out with Anthony Patterson for the Black Cats’ number one jersey this term after impressing during his first forays into the English game in pre-season.

But while Van Duin, who worked with Roefs as a goalkeeping coach during his stint in Nijmegen, is delighted to see the starlet seal a high profile move to the Premier League, he has also admitted that he is somewhat perplexed as to why Ajax didn’t bid to keep the player in the Eredivisie.

What has Marco van Duin said about Robin Roefs following Sunderland transfer?

Speaking to Voetbal International, as relayed by Soccer News, he said: “Of course this [Roefs signing for Sunderland] makes me happy. I was just one link in the chain. I had an influence, perhaps a considerable one, but Robin mainly did it himself. I do think the top Dutch clubs have been sleeping on Robin. Robin is a unique talent.

“Ajax should have just picked him up; then they would have had a good goalkeeper for years to come. Robin is a goldmine. A true Ajax goalkeeper, too. Top clubs often opt for a little more experience if they’re not entirely convinced, but sometimes you have to be brave. I’ve been saying it for a while, but Robin will make it to the Dutch national team. I’m convinced of that. I think it’s strange that Ajax didn’t sign Robin, but that’s their choice.”

NEC’s youth goalkeeping coach, Wilfried Brookhuis, echoes Van Duin’s sentiments, suggesting that a deal for Roefs involving Ajax or perpetual title rivals PSV Eindhoven was very much there to be done. He added: “I’m surprised that Ajax or PSV didn’t follow through. When Ajax showed interest and NEC asked for six million, it was a substantial fee.

“On the other hand, if he keeps two matches for Ajax, he’s worth many times that amount. Sunderland are now buying him for a fee we consider enormous in the Netherlands, but he has enormous potential, so perhaps it’s not so strange after all.”

Why did Sunderland decide to sign Robin Roefs?

Addressing Sunderland’s decision to sign Roefs shortly after his arrival at the Stadium of Light, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Robin is a talented young goalkeeper, who has been in high demand this summer after an impressive season in the Eredivisie,.

“Right from our opening conversations, his desire to join Sunderland was clear and we are delighted that he’s now a member of our team. This was an area of our squad where we wanted increased competition and he has all the attributes to play at the highest level, so we’re looking forward to working with him to ensure he achieves that outcome at the Stadium of Light.”

