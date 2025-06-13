Sunderland will return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017 when the new season gets underway in August.

Sunderland have already kickstarted their plans for their long-awaited return to the Premier League following last month’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

Regis Le Bris enjoyed a successful end to what was a remarkable first season in charge of the Black Cats as goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson helped claim a 2-1 Wembley win against Sheffield United and ensured the top clubs in English football will return to the Stadium of Light when the new campaign gets underway in August.

There has already been plenty of activity within the Sunderland squad after the first part of a two-part summer transfer window came to a close as the Black Cats confirmed the £20m permanent signing of French star Enzo Le Fee after the Wembley victory triggered a promotion clause in his loan agreement. There have also been departures as a potential club record deal took midfielder Jobe Bellingham to German giants Borussia Dortmund and Wembley matchwinner Tommy Watson completed a £10m switch to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two clubs agreed a deal earlier in the season.

The second half of the transfer window will open for business next week and Le Bris will hope his squad has been boosted by the time Sunderland return for pre-season training and take on the likes of Sevilla, Sporting CP and Hearts during a competitive friendly fixture list.

Once the preparation work is over, all focus will go on the return to the Premier League as the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will provide the opposition throughout what is sure to be a challenging season. But how will Sunderland fare during the campaign? We utilise the services of AI tool Grok3 to see how it predicts Le Bris and his players will perform in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League and in derby clashes with local rivals Newcastle United.

Carabao Cup

A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy | Getty Images

Grok3: Sunderland’s cup performances in the Championship were less documented but their attacking flair and young squad suggest they can be competitive in domestic cups, especially early rounds. The Carabao Cup offers a chance to test their depth against varied opposition, but Premier League survival will likely take priority, leading to squad rotation. With a favorable draw, they could progress past lower-tier teams, but facing top sides early could expose their limitations.

Prediction: Third round exit, likely losing to a Premier League side due to rotated lineups and limited depth.

FA Cup

What the FA Cup final result means for the teams chasing European football in the Premier League | Getty Images

Grok3: “The FA Cup aligns well with Sunderland’s potential for upset performances, as their attacking style could trouble higher-ranked teams in one-off matches. Their 2024/25 Championship success, including a league double over Middlesbrough, shows they can handle pressure. Fan optimism on X and TikTok hints at hopes for a decent cup run, though no specific FA Cup predictions are provided. Given their youth and energy, a deep run is plausible if they avoid early clashes with top-six clubs.

Prediction: Fifth round - with a spirited campaign ending against a stronger side, boosting fan morale for the league fight

Premier League

Sunderland celebrate their Championship play-off final win. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Grok3: Sunderland earned promotion to the Premier League for the 2025/26 season after a strong 2024/25 Championship campaign under manager Régis Le Bris, highlighted by a record-breaking start, an unbeaten home streak, and a top-six finish with five games to spare. However, web sources paint a challenging picture for their Premier League return, suggesting Sunderland will struggle, with betting firms tipping them as favourites for relegation due to their young squad (average age ~23) and lack of top-flight experience. Despite this, optimism exists among fans, with some on X predicting a mid-table finish (11th–15th). Their ability to compete against elite clubs will hinge on squad reinforcements and maintaining defensive solidity. Realistically, their youth and inexperience may lead to inconsistency.

Prediction: 17th place, narrowly avoiding relegation with a late-season surge, assuming key signings bolster the squad.

Wear-Tyne derby predictions

Getty Images

Sunderland vs Newcastle United (Stadium of Light - Autumn 2025)

Grok3: “Sunderland will leverage home support and their attacking flair to challenge Newcastle early. However, Newcastle’s clinical finishing, led by Isak, and their experience in high-pressure games should see them through. Sunderland’s young defence may struggle against Newcastle’s pace.”

Prediction: Sunderland 1–2 Newcastle United (Sunderland score through a set-piece or counter (e.g., Isidor), but Newcastle’s quality prevails with goals from Isak and a midfielder like Bruno Guimarães.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland (St. James’ Park - Spring 2026)

Grok3: “At home, Newcastle’s raucous crowd and deeper squad will overwhelm Sunderland. By this stage, Sunderland may be entrenched in a relegation fight, impacting morale. Newcastle’s recent derby dominance and stronger bench options should lead to a comfortable win, though Sunderland’s energy might keep it competitive for an hour.

Prediction: Newcastle dominate with goals from multiple sources (e.g., Isak, Anthony Gordon), while Sunderland grab a consolation via a late effort.