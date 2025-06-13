Nectar Triantis has been touted for an exit from Sunderland this summer

Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis has emerged as a transfer target for multiple MLS clubs, according to reports.

The Australian enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Hibernian this season, and and was named Young Player of the Year at Easter Road after helping the club to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

As such, it has been widely stated that Hibs are eager to lure Triantis back to Edinburgh next term, but if they are to do so, then it would appear that they will need to fend off interest from the United States.

What has been said about reported transfer interest in Nectar Triantis?

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Hibs remain intent on trying to reach an agreement with Sunderland for Triantis, whether that be a permanent deal or third loan stint in Scotland. Talks are understood to be ongoing, and for their part, the Black Cats would reportedly be seeking a fee of around £1 million for the 22-year-old.

But Hibs’ efforts may be hampered by apparent interest from the MLS, with the Scottish title suggesting that at least two American clubs are keeping tabs on Triantis ahead of prospective moves of their own.

In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, Triantis withdrew from a recent international camp with Australia. At the time, manager Tony Popovic said: “He just said he’s got a lot of things on at the moment, a lot on his mind in terms of what he wants to do. We have to respect that, and we’ll see what happens.”

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

Speaking earlier in the year, Hibs boss Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”

