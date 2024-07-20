The new Championship season is now just three weeks away as Sunderland look to shine in their first campaign under new head coach Regis Le Bris.

The former Lorient boss kicked off his reign last weekend with a 5-0 win at National League North club South Shields before suffering a 2-1 defeat at National League neighbours Gateshead just hours later. Preparations for the new season have continued in Spain this weekend as the Black Cats face Premier League side Nottingham Forest and local club Eldense in their latest pre-season friendlies.

With the hard work ongoing, thoughts are rapidly turning towards the new season as Sunderland look to move on from what was an underwhelming season last time out. But where are the Black Cats predicted to finish in the table?

SafeBettingSites have used AI (artificial intelligence), combining ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, to formulate a predicted Championship table. Here is how the table is expected to look at the end of the 2024/25 season.