Sunderland’s pre-season preparations take a big step up in intensity on Friday night as they take on Nottingham Forest at Pinatar Arena (6pm UK time, 7pm local time).
Regis Le Bris will rotate his squad across the two fixtures and is expected to make plenty of substitutions within them, but the sheer calibre of tonight’s opponent means he is likely to select plenty of established players. Here, we take our best guess at predicting what that starting XI and subs might look like.
Abdoullah Ba, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are all with the team in Spain but aren’t available for selection due to injury issues. We’ll have full coverage, analysis and reaction from the game.
1. Anthony Patterson
Patterson seems likely to be in goal for Sunderland's toughest fixture of the trip. Simon Moore will likely make his debut at some point in the trip, though, having trained fully this week. | Getty Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. RB - Trai Hime
Hume is firmly in line to be Sunderland's starting right back this season, with competition from Timothee Pembele. Likely to be called upon against a strong Forest attack tonight. | Trai Hume vs South Shields. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. Luke O’Nien
Likely to wear the armband and his importance only increases in the absence of Dan Ballard due to injury. You'd think his leadership and experience will be needed for this clash with top-level opposition. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Leo Hjelde
Ballard's injury will surely lead to Le Bris taking a close look at Aji Alese in a central defensive role, but his experience could be important on Sunday with the head coach likely to name a very different team then. This could therefore be a good chance to take a close look at Hjelde. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.