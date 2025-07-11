All of the key dates and affected Sunderland fixtures you need to know...

A number of quick-witted Mackems online have already been dubbing it “SAFCON”. Of the six permanent signings that Sunderland have made so far this summer, five are African, and with a Cup of Nations set to take place in the middle of the 2025/26 campaign, many supporters have expressed their concern over the extent to which the continental competition could disrupt Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra are all technically eligible to take part in the tournament, but which players are likely to go, and if they do, how long will they be away for?

Here’s everything you need to know about AFCON 2025...

When is AFCON 2025?

The African Cup of Nations 2025 will take place in Morocco between December 21st 2025 and January 18th 2026. It is the first time that the tournament will be held over a period encompassing Christmas and New Year.

Originally, the competition was planned to take place this summer to minimise scheduling conflicts with a number of major European leagues, but FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup format meant that a decision was taken to push AFCON back to later in the year. In total, 24 nations will compete across nine venues in six host cities, with Ivory Coast - home country of Sunderland new boy Adingra - bidding to defend the crown they won in 2023.

Which Sunderland players are likely to head to AFCON 2025?

The bad news from a Sunderland perspective is that all five of their new signings could theoretically head to the tournament in December. As mentioned above, Adingra’s Ivory Coast will participate, as will Diarra’s Senegal, Sadiki’s DR Congo, Reinildo’s Mozambique, and Talbi’s Morocco.

Of the quintet, Adingra, Diarra, Sadiki, and Reinildo are all senior internationals who have represented their countries recently and frequently at the highest level, while Talbi - despite having played for Belgium as a youth international - has taken to decision to switch his allegiance to Morocco, with FIFA validating the move in March of this year. He is yet to make his debut for the Atlas Lions, but has previously been called up to the senior squad.

Which Sunderland games could be affected by AFCON 2025?

With AFCON beginning in the midst of a busy festive period, a number of Sunderland fixtures could be affected by the tournament. Depending on when players jet off to link up with their respective international squads, it is perhaps worth noting that the first Wear-Tyne Derby of the campaign takes place against Newcastle United on December 13th, just eight days before the Cup of Nations’ curtain-raiser on December 21st.

Away from the Premier League, the Third Round of the FA Cup is set to take place over the weekend of January 10th as well.

