Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has come in for more praise following his bow for Hibernian last weekend.

Scottish pundit Tam McManus has hailed Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis following his second debut for Hibernian last weekend.

The Australian sealed a return to Hibs on deadline day having spent a stint in Edinburgh last season, and impressed in a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Sunday. Triantis was deployed in a central midfield role, and looks set to continue in the engine room for David Gray’s side.

Reflecting on Triantis’ performance in his Daily Record column, McManus said: “I know the reaction to Triantis coming back up on loan from Sunderland on deadline day wasn’t the most enthusiastic. The highlight of his first loan spell was knocking out his own teammates Joe Newell and Will Fish with one hilarious mistimed free kick. But the big Aussie was absolutely superb in the holding midfield role on Saturday and very nearly KO’d Killie when he waltzed past three or four players and smashed one off the crossbar.”

Speaking to Hibs’ media team after the final whistle last weekend, Triantis himself said: “On a personal note, it was very good to start and play 90 minutes for this club again. I felt good out there but I’m not at my sharpest yet. There’s plenty more to come from me. I think I did my job. I know what the gaffer expects from me, and I tried to implement that, but unfortunately, we could only get a draw.

“It was very good [to be back playing for Hibs]. Results haven’t been going our way and unfortunate at times, but the fans have always been good to us. Today there were 1,200 singing and chanting all game, which gave us that extra lift.”

Hibs boss Gray was also full of praise for his new signing, adding: “It helps having Nectar, that defensive-minded player, who just enjoys sitting in front of the back four and also shows his quality on the ball as well. But he’s somebody who has worked in there before, he knows the club inside out, so it’s not as much of a risk to throw him straight in. I thought [he was] excellent in the game, and I think players like that being added in, and the more time we work together, it will definitely benefit us moving forward.”