BBC pundits compare Sunderland’s £150m Premier League ‘roll of the dice’ to Nottingham Forest’s spree

Sunderland’s £150million-plus summer transfer spend is a “roll of the dice” that Glenn Murray believes was necessary for the Black Cats to compete in the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

If Sunderland complete a deal for PSG’s Nordi Mukiele, as looks likely, their guaranteed transfer fees will rise to £133.5million – just shy of Forest’s promoted-club record. Including estimated agent fees and the Premier League transfer levy, their total summer outlay is already over £150million.

Nottingham Forest spent big upon their return to the top-flight and eventually breached PSR rules, resulting in a points deduction. However, it is understood that Sunderland’s situation this summer has been aided by the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson, amongst other factors, green-lighting the club’s owners to spend big during the current window.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, host Kelly Somers noted the scale of Sunderland’s transformation in just a few months, saying: “I want to focus particularly on the Black Cats because they spent less than £10million to go on and win the Championship Play-Off final in May and now they're a club that's spent over £120million this summer.”

Murray, the former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker, welcomed the approach: “Yeah, but I'm really happy that they've had a go. I feel as though they've signed talented people, people that are attacking, have flair, and I think that's what you need when you get in the Premier League – that belief that you can stay there.”

He continued: “Listen, for any of the promoted clubs it's a really difficult task to stay in the Premier League and ultimately what you're dealing with is a complete mindset shift of last year winning a lot of games and becoming accustomed to that, as well as the fan base, and understanding that going into the Premier League you can lose three, four, five on the spin but mentally you can't let it affect you.”

Somers compared Sunderland’s recruitment drive to Nottingham Forest’s record-breaking £140million spree in the summer of 2022. “It felt like that summer, it was a constant revolving door in and out of Forest, didn’t it? But that's kind of what you compare it to – and look what happened to Forest in the end, and look where they are now.”

Murray agreed with the comparison but said Sunderland’s situation justified such an aggressive approach after eight seasons away from the top-flight of English football. “Yeah, I feel as though it probably is a little bit of a roll of the dice within the rules, obviously.”

Somers questioned whether promoted teams have to gamble to avoid becoming another yo-yo club. “Do they have to do that now with how the teams just seem to come straight back up and go straight back down otherwise?”

Murray replied: “I do feel as though, especially when you zoom out and you see that out of the three promoted teams, Burnley and Leeds were there not too long ago, so they’re accustomed to it – they still have players in their ranks that have played in the Premier League, so they've got that experience.

“Whereas Sunderland, they've been away a little while now, so I feel as though that gap between the Championship and Premier League is ever-growing – whether that's skill, whether that's athleticism or even when it comes to VAR, it's a completely different game the way you play it. So I feel as though Sunderland were the ones that needed to spend big this summer.”

