9 top EFL talents Sunderland should consider signing this summer - including £6m star

How Sunderland's squad market value compares to rest of the Championship. | Getty Images

Sunderland will hope to add to their squad during the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window could be one of the most important in Sunderland’s recent history no matter what division they are in next season.

As it stands, the Black Cats are currently hoping to round off the Championship season on a positive note as their focus turns towards their play-off campaign. Regis Le Bris’ side may well have suffered a defeat at Bristol City on Friday but there is no doubt the season have been a positive one as the former Lorient coach has taken Sunderland another step closer to ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

The future of several Black Cats players has been the subject of speculation in recent months after their impressive performances during the Championship campaign have reportedly attracted the attention of a number of clubs. However, there will also be a need to add to Le Bris’ squad during the summer to allow the Frenchman to build on what has been a promising first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

There are some talents across the EFL that have impressed this season and could be of interest to the Black Cats - and here are just nine of them.

Which 9 EFL talents could Sunderland target during the summer transfer window?

Peterborough United forward, Kwame Poku | Getty Images

Kwame Poku - Peterborough United

The talented winger has enjoyed a gradual rise up the football pyramid after featuring for non-league clubs Cray Wanderers and Worthing before joining Colchester United in the summer of 2019. A move to Peterborough followed two years later and Poku firmly has settled into life at London Road. However, it is over the last two seasons where his output has really stood out with 23 goals and 19 assists in 78 appearances in all competitions. Poku mainly features on the right-hand side but can play in a number of positions across the attacking line and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Malik Mothersille - Peterborough United

It’s probably not a surprise to see another Peterborough player on the list given their impressive ability to make the most of raw talent. Mothersille is actually a former Chelsea academy player and joined the Posh during the summer of 2023. Predominantly used on the left-hand side of their attack, the 21-year-old has scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 87 appearances in all competitions. He is still raw and would need time and patience - but his performances this season show their in unquestionable ability.

Jamie Donley - Leyton Orient (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Donley hit the headlines with a stunning long-range effort in an FA Cup tie against Manchester City - although the goal has somewhat cruelly been credited as an own-goal by City keeper Stefen Ortega. The Spurs youngster has impressed in League One and has shown just why he is so highly-rated within the Premier League club’s hierarchy. What happens at the end of the campaign remains to be seen but there are signs the youngster could step up into the Championship next season.

Sam Tickle - Wigan Athletic

Sam Tickle has represented England whilst being contracted to Wigan Athletic. | Getty Images

Another League One talent and a player that has been mentioned as a Sunderland target in the past. The once-capped England Under-21 goalkeeper signed a new four-year deal with Wigan last summer and has kept an impressive 19 clean sheets in 43 appearances during the current season. Although there is a strong chance Matty Young could step up to provide cover for Anthony Patterson next season, Tickle could be an option should Sunderland opt to send the England Under-20 international out on loan once again.

Ben Wiles - Huddersfield Town

Although it would be stretch to call the midfielder a promising talent, Wiles has shown why he is viewed as one of the most talented midfielders in League One this season. After joining the Terriers in the summer of 2023, the 26-year-old has nine goal and eight assists in 48 appearances this season and has the versatility to function in a number of roles in the middle of the pitch.

Ronnie Edwards - Queens Park Rangers (on loan from Southampton)

There was plenty of talk surrounding Edwards as he impressed at Peterborough United before earning his move into the Premier League with Southampton. The England Under-20 centre-back is currently on loan at QPR after joining them on loan in January and there could be another opportunity for a second loan stint away from the Saints during the summer, despite their relegation back into the Championship,

Alfie Gilchrist - Sheffield United (on loan from Chelsea)

The on-loan Chelsea defender was sent out on loan to gain invaluable experience with the Blades and has shown plenty of promise. Although his involvement in the final stages of their push for automatic promotion due to an ankle injury, Gilchrist has made 31 appearances in all competitions and has featured at both right-back and centre-back during the season. The 21-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his current deal at Chelsea this summer and could be granted a permanent departure from Stamford Bridge.

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

Getty Images

An ambitious target and one that could depend on the success of Sunderland’s bid for promotion into the Premier League. The England Under-21 international has an impressive 13 assists and two goals in 43 games so far this season and has been suggested as a possible target for a number of Premier League clubs. A useful outlet on the right-hand side, Fellows would be an intriguing and possibly costly option.

Ash Phillips - Stoke City (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

The 19-year-old Spurs defender is currently on a season-long loan with Stoke City and has already made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Potters. It seems unlikely Spurs would authorise a permanent departure - but another loan move could be tempting for the Premier League club.