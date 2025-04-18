Bristol City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates from Ashton Gate
It’s the start of a busy week for Sunderland as they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday afternoon.
It’s a game with huge implications for the play-off race on a busy day of Championship football. You can follow everything as it happens through the day on our live blog...
Elsewhere in the Championship....
We’ll know so much more about how this season will end after today’s fixtures. And there’s a very good chance Sunderland’s fourth-placed finish will be officially confirmed
Le Bris set to continue rotation policy
It’s been a huge debate on Wearside this week but Le Bris doubled down on his rotation policy, insisting fresh legs and fit players is more important than momentum.
We expect him to return to a more familiar side for the last two games of the regular season, but expect more changes for these two upcoming games.
Le Bris said this week:
We are going to have to manage the squad in these next two games, absolutely. We are going to have to manage the minutes of the players with two games in the same weekend.
It’s a little bit of a strange period because we worked with a small group this season, because of many injuries, so now, to be competitive in the final part of the season, we need fresh bodies and fresh heads. It is important to manage the squad, to rotate the players and to give opportunities to young players because that I think they deserve because they have done well. They need support through this period, but at the same time, for the others we have to manage their bodies to avoid rushing the process of their recovery. That is true of Jobe, Dan and Leo, and many players.
The consequences are the results, and probably the output, because maybe the last two or three games we played were not as good as expected. But, at the same time, we are still fourth. The play-offs are secured, and it is another stage of the season. I can understand the reaction because the supporters always want to win, and that is fair, I have no problem with that. But at the same time, our main objective now is clearly the two games in the play-offs, and we have to be ready for these fixtures.
And a big injury doubt
There’s also a big question mark over goalkeeper Max O’Leary for today’s game. O’Leary rolled his ankle in the warm up at QPR last week and though he did play in the game, he didn’t train until Thursday this week.
You’d think he’ll feature given the importance of the game, but that’s one to watch for sure. He’s been excellent against Sunderland ever since promotion back to the second tier for the Black Cats.
Bristol City's injury blow
Liam Manning’s side have suffered a huge injury blow this week, with Mark Sykes rules out for the rest of the campaign. Big news not just in the context of today’s game but the play-offs next month, too.
Manning said yesterday:
That's probably the season done for him. He pulled his quad so I don't expect to see him for a while. I'm gutted for him and he's gutted as well. You could see, his performance level, he'd done terrifically well, especially top end of the pitch and he was quite key in some of the bits that we were doing. Big, big blow to lose him, I know he's gutted, we're obviously gutted but, it's part and parcel of it. We then have to make sure we get around him, look after him, and get him back right.
Sunderland injury news
Jobe Bellingham returns to the squad today, though we’re expecting him to be named on the bench in initially. That could mean Enzo Le Fée comes into the starting XI for the first time since he suffered that hamstring injury in February.
Here’s what RLB told us this week:
Jobe will be available, he probably won’t be a starter at Bristol but he will be available.
It was important for him to recover properly. Dennis will hopefully be back on Monday [for Blackburn Rovers], I don’t think he will be a starter but we will see if we can give him a short period of time off the bench. We will see on that one. Leo is [fully] available again. Salis is back. A little bit later we will have Dan Ballard back in training.
Enzo I think is OK now [to start].
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Ashton Gate.
We’ll be bringing you live coverage throughout the afternoon as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways against Bristol City. Stay tuned!
