We are going to have to manage the squad in these next two games, absolutely. We are going to have to manage the minutes of the players with two games in the same weekend.

It’s a little bit of a strange period because we worked with a small group this season, because of many injuries, so now, to be competitive in the final part of the season, we need fresh bodies and fresh heads. It is important to manage the squad, to rotate the players and to give opportunities to young players because that I think they deserve because they have done well. They need support through this period, but at the same time, for the others we have to manage their bodies to avoid rushing the process of their recovery. That is true of Jobe, Dan and Leo, and many players.

The consequences are the results, and probably the output, because maybe the last two or three games we played were not as good as expected. But, at the same time, we are still fourth. The play-offs are secured, and it is another stage of the season. I can understand the reaction because the supporters always want to win, and that is fair, I have no problem with that. But at the same time, our main objective now is clearly the two games in the play-offs, and we have to be ready for these fixtures.