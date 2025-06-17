7 Sunderland problems which need to be solved in the transfer window

Sunderland are facing a pivotal summer ahead of their return to the Premier League

For Sunderland, promotion back to the Premier League was, in many respects, only the beginning of the job at hand.

While ending an eight-year absence from the top flight has been a cause of justifiable elation on Wearside, the task now is to find a way of ensuring that next season does not conclude with an immediate return to the Championship.

With that in mind, this summer takes on an immense amount of significance for the Black Cats, and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will know that he has a number problems that he must seek to resolve between now and the end of the transfer window in September. We’ve taken a closer look at some of them below...

Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin’s contract situation

While the vast majority of Sunderland’s first team cohort are tied down to lengthy, stable contracts, Neil and Cirkin are not, and that could ultimately come to represent something of an issue for the Black Cats if suitors begin to circle. Consequently, you would have to suspect that new deals for both are to be high on the agenda at the Stadium of Light over the coming weeks.

Finding a Chris Mepham replacement

The Wales international proved to be an inspired loan signing from Bournemouth, and his influence last season was vital in helping Sunderland seal their place in the play-offs. Of course, Dan Ballard has proven that he has more than enough about him to be Sunderland’s first choice at the back alongside Luke O’Nien, but even if it is just as a covering option, the Black Cats need at least one, and potentially more, new acquisitions.

Bringing in full-back cover

While Trai Hume and the aforementioned Cirkin have been hugely successful during their time in red and white, beyond that duo, Sunderland look a little flimsy in full-back areas. Niall Huggins is an obvious talent, but has been sidelined for an awfully long time with injury, and while Aji Alese is capable of playing at left-back, there is perhaps an argument to be made for his preferred position being in the centre of a back four. As such, reinforcements are surely needed.

Replacing Jobe Bellingham

One of the more difficult tasks on this list, Sunderland will certainly need to strengthen the heart of midfield now that Bellingham has completed his big money exit to Borussia Dortmund. Finding a player that matches the England youth international’s profile will not be easy, but his sizeable transfer fee should hopefully go some way towards helping his former club.

Cover for Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts

With Tommy Watson heading to Brighton in the aftermath of his play-off final heroics, Sunderland look a little understaffed in wide areas - a situation that has been exacerbated by Ian Poveda’s underwhelming debut campaign on Wearside. Adding quality out on the flanks will presumably be something Speakman is keen to do.

Signing another striker

While Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor were both pivotal in Sunderland’s promotion push this season, the reality is that the Black Cats could ideally use at least one more top tier talent at the point of attack to bolster their goal threat in the Premier League. Ahmed Abdullahi remains an unknown entity, and many of a Mackem persuasion would be delighted to see a real statement of intent brought in.

Offloading the players who are surplus to requirements

The chances are that Sunderland will look to operate with a streamlined squad in the top flight, and if that is to be the case, then they need to offload a number of players who presumably have no place in Regis Le Bris’ plans. From the likes of Pierre Ekwah and Nectar Triantis to Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn, the list of potential departures is sure to be a relatively hefty one.