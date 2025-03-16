Which EFL youngsters could Sunderland target during the summer transfer window?

Sunderland’s transfer policy has been the subject of much discussion in recent months as the Black Cats hierarchy have looked to secure the services of young talents and give them a platform to impress.

That policy has paid off as the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume have established themselves in the senior setup at the Stadium of Light and are playing integral roles in the push for a long-awaited return to the Premier League. Of course, having academy graduates such as Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil has helped current manager Regis Le Bris as he looks to guide the club back into the top flight.

However, there has been a clear aim of looking to unearth talents that can develop during their time on Wearside and help Sunderland move forwards in a sustainable manner. But which young talents could the Black Cats target during the summer transfer window?

Shea Charles - Sheffield Wednesday (on loan from Southampton)

An admittedly ambitious target and the success of any potential move would surely depend on the outcome of the Black Cats push for promotion into the Premier League. Charles has reportedly been the subject of interest from Serie A clubs after impressing during a loan stint with the Owls and will return to Southampton at the end of the season. The Northern Ireland international would fit into the dynamic of the Black Cats midfield and would be a classy addition if they were to make a move.

Alfie Gilchrist - Sheffield United (on loan from Chelsea)

Gilchrist has Premier League experience under his belt and is hoping to help Sheffield United back into the top flight this season. However, he will enter the final 12 months of his current Chelsea deal at the end of the campaign and could be available on a cut-price deal.

Ronnie Edwards - Queens Park Rangers (on loan from Southampton)

There was plenty of talk surrounding Edwards as he impressed at Peterborough United before earning his move into the Premier League with Southampton. The England Under-20 centre-back is currently on loan at QPR after joining them on loan in January and there could be another opportunity for a second loan stint away from the Saints during the summer.

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

Another ambitious target, the England Under-21 international has an impressive 11 assists and two goals in 37 games so far this season and has been suggested as a possible target for a number of Premier League clubs. A useful outlet on the right-hand side, Fellows would be an intriguing and possibly costly option.

Ash Phillips - Stoke City (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

The highly-rated Spurs defender is gaining invaluable experience during a season-long loan with Stoke City and has already made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Potters. It seems unlikely Spurs would authorise a permanent departure - but another loan move could be tempting for the Premier League club.

Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic)

Reportedly a former Sunderland target, Tickle has kept 16 clean sheets in League One this season, despite Wigan struggling to find consistent form and spending the majority of the campaign sat in mid-table in the third tier. At 22, Tickle still had plenty of time to develop as a goalkeeper and would add a younger backup to Anthony Patterson.

Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient - on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Donley hit the headlines with a stunning long-range effort in an FA Cup tie against Manchester City - although the goal has now been changed to an own-goal by City keeper Stefen Ortega. The Spurs youngster has impressed in League One and has shown just why he is so highly-rated within the Premier League club’s hierarchy. What happens at the end of the campaign remains to be seen but there are signs the youngster could step up into the Championship next season.