Sunderland have sanctioned a loan deal for one of their potential future stars

Sunderland have announced that Dan Cameron has departed the club on loan to Hebburn Town until the end of the season.

The Echo reported on Thursday afternoon that Cameron was closing in on a loan move to local club Hebburn Town before the deal was announced just hours later. The Echo understands that the goalkeeper will start for the non-league club on Saturday in the Northern Premier League against Prescott Cables. Cameron follows in the footsteps of fellow Sunderland stopper Adam Richardson, who enjoyed a spell with the Hornets last year.

With Hebburn Town and Sunderland enjoying a good relationship, the decision has now been made to send Cameron to the non-league side before evaluating his future upon his return to the club. Players can move on loan to the National League and below after the EFL and Premier League transfer windows have closed, meaning Cameron was free to head out on loan to a non-league club despite January’s deadline.

Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “The loan provides a great opportunity for Dan to gain more experience in senior football. He has had a couple of previous loans lower down the football pyramid, so this option will provide a good test for him and aid his development.”

Another of Sunderland’s highly-rated goalkeepers, Matty Young, is also currently out on loan to EFL side Salford City, who play their football in League Two after a tremendous spell at Darlington in non-league during 2023-24. The aforementioned Richardson joined Blyth Spartans on loan earlier in the campaign but saw the move curtailed after picking up an injury. Cameron’s loan to Hebburn Town will run until the end of the current season.