Exclusive: Sunderland goalkeeper signs new deal at Academy of Light with announcement expected
and live on Freeview channel 276
Highly-rated Sunderland youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron has penned a professional contract at the club, The Echo has learned.
Last March, The Echo reported that Cameron had been offered a professional contract at Sunderland alongside Academy of Light teammates Tom Lavery, Luke Bell and Jenson Jones. However, it is understood that Cameron now signed on the dotted line with the deal expected to be announced shortly. Sunderland revealed Lavery’s new deal on Tuesday morning.
18-year-old Cameron is a player who is highly thought of by staff members at Sunderland. The 6’5’’ goalkeeper has been with the Black Cats since the under-10 age group and trained with the club’s first team last summer.
Lavery, 18, also joined Sunderland as a youngster. The full-back, who can also play in defence, has also featured for Sunderland’s under-21 side this season and scored a goal and an assist on his debut against Aston Villa. Lavery has also played for the under-18s in the Premier League and throughout the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign.
Cameron may form part of Sunderland’s group during pre-season against South Shields and Gateshead on July 13 alongside Anthony Patterson, Adam Richardson, Simon Moore and Matty Young and is expected to compete for minutes within the Black Cats’ under-21 team next campaign.
The Wearsiders could also loan Cameron to a National League side at any point after the transfer window should they feel the need to boost the shot-stopper’s senior experience as the campaign plays out. Cameron’s academy teammate Young is expected to once again leave Sunderland temporarily this summer after impressing at Darlington last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.