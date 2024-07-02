Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland goalkeeper has penned a new deal at the Academy of Light ahead of next season

Highly-rated Sunderland youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron has penned a professional contract at the club, The Echo has learned.

Last March, The Echo reported that Cameron had been offered a professional contract at Sunderland alongside Academy of Light teammates Tom Lavery, Luke Bell and Jenson Jones. However, it is understood that Cameron now signed on the dotted line with the deal expected to be announced shortly. Sunderland revealed Lavery’s new deal on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18-year-old Cameron is a player who is highly thought of by staff members at Sunderland. The 6’5’’ goalkeeper has been with the Black Cats since the under-10 age group and trained with the club’s first team last summer.

Lavery, 18, also joined Sunderland as a youngster. The full-back, who can also play in defence, has also featured for Sunderland’s under-21 side this season and scored a goal and an assist on his debut against Aston Villa. Lavery has also played for the under-18s in the Premier League and throughout the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign.

Cameron may form part of Sunderland’s group during pre-season against South Shields and Gateshead on July 13 alongside Anthony Patterson, Adam Richardson, Simon Moore and Matty Young and is expected to compete for minutes within the Black Cats’ under-21 team next campaign.