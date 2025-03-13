Sunderland look set to sanction a loan move for one of their highly-rated young players

The Echo has learned that Sunderland have sanctioned a loan deal for one of their potential future stars.

However, The Echo has learned that Cameron is closing in on a loan move to local club Hebburn Town and could be set to feature for the non-league club as soon as this weekend in the Northern Premier League against Prescott Cables. Cameron is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow Sunderland stopper Adam Richardson, who enjoyed a spell with the Hornets last year.

Back in September, The Echo reported that Sunderland were looking into the possibility of finding Cameron a similar loan. Cameron is highly rated at the Academy of Light but is behind Kelechi Chibueze and Blondy Nna Noukeu in the pecking order for Graeme Murty’s under-21s. The homegrown player has dropped back down to the 18s this season, but Sunderland are keen for the youngster to gain some experience.

With Hebburn Town and Sunderland enjoying a good relationship, the decision has now been made to send Cameron to the non-league side before evaluating his future upon his return to the club. Players can move on loan to the National League and below after the EFL and Premier League transfer windows have closed, meaning Cameron is free to head out on loan to a non-league club despite January’s deadline.

Another of Sunderland’s highly-rated goalkeepers, Matty Young, is also currently out on loan to EFL side Salford City, who play their football in League Two after a tremendous spell at Darlington in non-league during 2023-24. The aforementioned Richardson joined Blyth Spartans on loan earlier in the campaign but saw the move curtailed after picking up an injury. Cameron’s loan to Hebburn Town is expected to be until the end of the current campaign and will likely be announced before the weekend.