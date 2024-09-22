Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are exploring the possibility of finding goalkeeper Dan Cameron a loan move in the coming months.

Fellow shot-stopper Adam Richardson, 20, joined Hebburn Town on loan earlier this week and debuted for the non-league club last Saturday. The Echo understands Sunderland are also looking into the possibility of finding Cameron, 19, a similar loan. Cameron is highly rated at the Academy of Light but is behind Kelechi Chibueze and Blondy Nna Noukeu in the pecking order for Graeme Murty’s under-21s. The homegrown player has dropped back down to the 18s this season but Sunderland are keen for the youngster to gain some experience.

Players can move on loan to the National League and below after the EFL and Premier League transfer windows have closed, meaning Cameron is free to head out on loan to a non-league club despite last month’s deadline.

Another of Sunderland’s highly-rated goalkeepers, Matty Young, is also currently out on loan to EFL side Salford City, who play their football in League Two.