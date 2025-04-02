Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some members of the Sunderland squad are facing uncertain futures ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some big decisions lying in wait for the Sunderland hierarchy as the summer transfer window draws ever closer - and one major call was confirmed on Tuesday night after the Black Cats announced young winger Tommy Watson will join Brighton and Hove Albion in a £10m deal at the end of the season.

Sunderland are currently focusing on their attempts to secure a Championship play-off place and keep their dreams ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League alive beyond the end of the regular season. A top-six berth could be officially confirmed over the coming weeks if Regis Le Bris’ men can take maximum points from away days at West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City and results elsewhere go their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter which division the Black Cats compete in next season, there will be some big and bold decisions to be taken during the summer transfer window as the Stadium of Light hierarchy look to build on what has been a promising first season under Le Bris. Watson is the first departure to be confirmed - but which other players could join the academy graduate and leave Wearside this summer and which members of Le Bris’ current squad are likely to remain with the club for at least another season?

Five players that could leave Sunderland this summer

Frank Reid

Salis Abdul Samed

There was some intrigue when Sunderland completed a season-long loan deal for Ghana international Samed in August - but an injury has limited him to just six Championship appearances so far this season. There is no option to convert the loan deal into a permanent switch and the prospect of seeing Samed walk out in red and white next season seems highly unlikely.

Joe Anderson

It just hasn’t quite happened for the former Everton man during his time on Wearside. Since joining the Black Cats in January 2023, Anderson has made just five senior appearances and the majority of his first-team experience has come during a loan spell with Shrewsbury Town. Anderson was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win against Millwall as injuries continue to hamper Sunderland’s defensive options - but it seems unlikely he will have a long-term future at the club.

Jayden Danns

A loan signing that seemed to make sense for Sunderland and Danns - yet one that has not worked out due to injury. The Liverpool youngster suffered a back injury that has meant he is yet to appear for the Black Cats - and there is a chance he might not feature before the end of the season.

Timothee Pembele

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s signing of the Paris Saint-Germain defender provoked some excitement during the summer of 2023 - but Pembele is currently back in France as he spends a season-long loan with Le Havre. After making just eight senior appearances for Sunderland, it would be something of a surprise if he was to remain at the club next season.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian striker has shown brief glimpses of why Sunderland were so keen on bring him to Wearside during the summer of 2023 - but Rusyn is now spending the remainder of the season on loan at Hadjuk Split and there is an option to buy inserted into the agreement.

Five players that will stay at Sunderland this summer

West Ham are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Sunderland wonderkid and Birmingham City target Chris Rigg. | Getty Images

Chris Rigg

Speculation over the academy product’s long-term future at Sunderland preceded his spectacular introduction to life at a senior level - and it has never been far from the headlines as several Premier League clubs have been routinely linked with a move for his services. However, there is a strong indication Sunderland will attempt to fight off any bids for Rigg and are determined to retain the services of one of the best talents to come through their academy system for a number of years. Only a monstrous bid could tempt Sunderland into a sale - and that seems unlikely at this point.

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin’s performances since he joined the Black Cats from Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs. His progress during his time at the Stadium of Light also brought a maiden call-up to the England Under-21s squad - although Cirkin was forced to withdraw from the squad after picking up an injury. Much like Rigg, only a sizeable offer would even tempt Sunderland into a sale and it seems likely the full-back will remain on Wearside.

Dan Neil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats captain may have divided opinion at time but there is no doubt he is viewed as an integral figure by Regis Le Bris. There has been speculation suggesting the midfielder is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Roma - but Neil remains a highly valued figure at the Stadium of Light and is expected to remain with the club.

Trai Hume

Hume’s progress at both club and international level has not gone unnoticed in recent months and it could be argued Sunderland possess the best pair of full-backs outside of the Premier League in the Northern Ireland international and Dennis Cirkin. In an ideal world, the Black Cats would retain the services of both players and allow them to continue to flourish over the coming years. That will certainly be the aim.

Ballard has been one of many shrewd additions to the Sunderland squad in recent seasons - although his progress during the current season has been hampered by a series of injuries. That said, the former Arsenal defender remains highly-rated and has been linked with clubs in the Premier League over the last 12 months. However, a return to fitness is likely to see Ballard reclaim his place at the heart of the Sunderland defence.