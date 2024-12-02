Sunderland have already shown their willingness to explore the free contract market to sign players in preparation for Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats made a move to sign Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne after his contract at Deepdale came to an end during the summer and he was joined on Wearside by Ian Poveda after he departed Championship title rivals Leeds United. Goalkeeping duo Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu also arrived after leaving Coventry City and Stoke City respectively. The latest new arrival also came via the free transfer market after forward Aaron Connolly joined the Black Cats in late September.

Of course, there is really no such thing as a free transfer these days as some players command higher wages and sizeable signing-on fees. However, it can be more prudent than the inflated transfer fees being requested by selling clubs.