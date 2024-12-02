20 possible free agents Sunderland could target including Aston Villa, West Ham, Everton and Newcastle stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 21:00 BST

There are a number of Premier League players that are currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Sunderland have already shown their willingness to explore the free contract market to sign players in preparation for Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats made a move to sign Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne after his contract at Deepdale came to an end during the summer and he was joined on Wearside by Ian Poveda after he departed Championship title rivals Leeds United. Goalkeeping duo Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu also arrived after leaving Coventry City and Stoke City respectively. The latest new arrival also came via the free transfer market after forward Aaron Connolly joined the Black Cats in late September.

Of course, there is really no such thing as a free transfer these days as some players command higher wages and sizeable signing-on fees. However, it can be more prudent than the inflated transfer fees being requested by selling clubs.

Sunderland will hope to join the Premier League ranks as they continue to challenge for a place in the top tier this season - and there are a whole host of players currently plying their trade in English football’s elite that will be out of contract at the end of the season.

1. Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

2. Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

3. Kenny Tete (Fulham)

4. Josh Dasilva (Brentford)

