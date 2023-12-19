1,580 have delivered their verdict on Michael Beale to Sunderland in an online poll conducted by The Echo.

1,580 Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach at the Academy of Light.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been monitoring Beale 'for some time' and feels it is the right moment for him to join Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray. The club have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini remaining in their current roles.

The appointment of Beale, though, has prompted a wide variety of opinions from Sunderland fans, with many supporters expressing their thoughts to be published on The Echo's website. Some dubbed the move a 'backwards' step as others say ex-Rangers man 'deserves a chance' after replacing Tony Mowbray.

The Echo also ran a poll to canvas opinion on Beale's initial popularity. We asked supporters on Twitter the question: What are your feelings on Michael Beale to Sunderland? 1,580 supporters responded in just a couple of hours with only 3.7 per cent voting that they were happy while 39.2 per cent voted that they were not happy. 57.1 per cent, however, voted that Beale should be afforded a chance at Sunderland.

Beale was at Eppleton CW on Wednesday night to watch Sunderland's under-21s lose 2-1 to their Arsenal counterparts. The Black Cats named 10 first-team players in their starting XI. Adil Aouchiche, Bradley Dack and Eliezer Mayenda will all start for Graeme Murty's side after coming off the bench for the first team against Bristol City on Saturday.