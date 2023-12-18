Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explain decision to appoint Michael Beale as Sunderland head coach
Michael Beale has signed a long-term contract to become Sunderland's new head coach
Michael Beale has been appointed Sunderland's new head coach on a two-and-a-half year contract.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been monitoring Beale 'for some time' and feels it is the right moment for him to join Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray.
The club have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini remaining in their current roles. Beale left Rangers earlier this season and though many fans have been left underwhelmed with the news that he will become Tony Mowbray's successor, Speakman says his coaching and development record is right for the club.
"We have monitored Michael’s career for some time and we are delighted to have reached an agreement for him to become our new Head Coach," Speakman said.
"He has an excellent and well-founded reputation for developing players and he is an outstanding progressive coach, who is aligned with our playing identity and naturally fits within our structure alongside Mike Dodds and the wider team. We continue to trust in our established process of identifying the right candidates to take us forward at these junctures and although Michael has had a setback, we feel we are getting him at the right time in his coaching journey and our journey as a Club.”
Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said that he had become convinced during his conversations with Beale that he shared his vision for creating a 'high performance culture' at the club.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light," Louis-Dreyfus said.
"Throughout our discussions, it was clear that he shares our ideals on implementing a high-performance culture and he is committed to a playing style that we feel is central to our progress. I would also like to place on record my gratitude to Mike Dodds and our coaching team for not only leading us through the interim period, but for adopting a bold and creative approach that inspired memorable back-to-back wins. Alongside Michael, I truly believe our people will continue to drive the Club forward as we enter 2024 with renewed energy, excitement and optimism.”