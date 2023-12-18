Sunderland fans have had their say on the appointment of ex-Rangers, QPR and Aston Villa man Michael Beale.

Sunderland have appointed Michael Beale as their head coach with the former Rangers and Queens Park Rangers boss signing a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2026.

Wearsiders, though, have expressed mixed views about the appointment of Beale at the Stadium of Light when The Echo asked supporters for their views on our social media channels.

Here, we take a look at what supporters told The Echo on our Facebook and Twitter accounts:

Jamie Frazier said: "Yet again another backwards step from the Sunderland hierarchy. They clearly don’t want success because that ultimately means spending money, just willing to absorb all the money coming into the club at the cost of the fan base."

Shaun Taylor added: "Not who many of us wanted, but now he's here deserves a chance and the fans backing," while Jimmy McGrath said: "Sunderland fans are the best in the world and will get behind the lads always give him a chance and hopefully he can do a good job."

Larry Quigley told The Echo: "I'll tell you after his first 4 games, he's here now so let's give him a chance to prove himself," and Gordon Harrison added: "I know hardly if anything about him but got to give him a chance and hope he does a good job."

Simon Douglas, though, said: "Underwhelming appointment...cheap option and hope for the best from the club," and Jamie Lauderdale claimed: "Might as well of brought Lee Johnson back."

Over on The Echo's Twitter page, Rob Robson said: "Good coach with plenty of experience. Happy to give him a chance," as Martyn Herron had this to say: "Rank appointment. But we are stuck with him now so let's hope for the best."