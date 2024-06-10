Sunderland are not the only club facing a potentially pivotal summer as the planning process for the 2024/25 season gets underway.

The priority for the Black Cats remains on appointing a permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale and one name was officially ruled out of the running on Monday when RC Lens confirmed the appointment of Will Still as their new head coach. That news came just 24 hours after there was confirmation former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen was also no longer under consideration.

Once a new manager is appointed at the Stadium of Light, there will be a need to boost the Black Cats squad and the loan market could be used once again. Several Premier League clubs will be facing decisions over the younger members of their squad and we have assessed some options that could be available to the new Sunderland manager.

1 . Louie Barry - Aston Villa The former England youth international spent last season helping Stockport County win the League Two title and there are suggestions a permanent move could be in the offing. But could Villa want the talented forward to be tested at a higher level?

2 . James Hill - Bournemouth The Cherries centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and will be facing a decision over his future during the summer.

3 . Will Fish - Manchester United The young centre-back enjoyed a productive loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibs last season and could be available for another temporary move away from Old Trafford.