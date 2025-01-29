Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some highly-rated Premier League and Championship youngsters that could be available for Sunderland over the coming months.

Sunderland have shown a willingness to deviate from their preference to bring in young players with an ability to develop throughout their time at the Stadium of Light.

The recent additions of Enzo Le Fee, Chris Mepham and Alan Browne have introduced further experience to the squad Regis Le Bris inherited when he was named as Black Cats boss during the summer. However, there is a clear philosophy with the Sunderland hierarchy and one that has already paid off after the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have all played leading roles over the last 18 months.

There are just days remaining in the January transfer window and the Black Cats are believed to be keen to add to their ranks before Monday’s deadline. However, their recent activity within recent transfer windows also shows a long-term view has been taken when it comes to recruitment. There are some intriguing options that could be available for Sunderland this summer as a number of Premier League and Championship prospects look to prove their worth at a senior level.

Harvey Vale - Chelsea

The 21-year-old is actually out of contract this summer and there are no signs he could be handed a chance to extend his time at Stamford Bridge. A former England Under-20 international, Vale can play in any attacking midfield role and would bring some first-team experience after making seven senior appearances for Chelsea and spending time out on loan with Bristol Rovers and Hull City earlier in his career.

Josh Acheampong - Chelsea

Another Chelsea player and one that is highly-rated within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy. Acheampong penned a new contract last month and there will be discussions over how the 18-year-old can take the next step in his development. The versatile defender has made six first-team appearances for the Blues and could be handed a chance to earn senior experience out on loan next season.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Manchester City

The England youth international was called up for first-team duty when Pep Guardiola’s defensive ranks were decimated by injuries earlier this season. After making six senior appearances, Simpson-Pusey is set to take a step back as City’s more experienced defenders return to action - but after getting a taste of the Premier League and Champions League, the 19-year-old will surely hope to earn an opportunity to head out on loan next season.

Jayden Danns - Liverpool

There are high hopes for Danns within the Anfield hierarchy and he has already shown signs he is living up to the hype. The son of former Blackburn Rovers star Neil Danns, the 19-year-old forward has scored three goals in his first eight senior appearances for Liverpool after finding the net in FA Cup ties against Southampton and Accrington Stanley over the last year. Another possible loan option should the Black Cats look to boost their options over the coming months.

Tyrique George - Chelsea

The England Under-19 international has actually made ten senior appearances for Chelsea, featuring in six of their Europa Conference League ties this season and making his Premier League debut in a recent 3-1 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. George has also impressed in Premier League 2 with one goal and five assists in eight appearances. Yet to make a loan move during his young career, winger George could get that opportunity over the coming months.

Dajaune Brown - Derby County

Nigel French/PA Wire

The name of Dajaune Brown will be familiar to some North East football supporters after the Derby County academy product helped Gateshead to their FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors. His form during a half-season loan with the National League club led to suggestions of interest from the likes of Rangers, Newcastle United and Sunderland. Brown has been largely used as a substitute this season and scored his first Championship goal in 1-1 draw with Hull City - but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The 19-year-old would be a long-term project for Sunderland - but that is what they do best.

Lewis Koumas - Stoke City

Another product of Liverpool’s academy, Koumas is currently out on loan at Sunderland’s Championship rivals Stoke City and has scored four goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for the Potters. Able to play in several attacking roles, the 19-year-old has earned five senior caps for Wales, following in the footsteps of his father and former Tranmere Rovers and West Bromwich Albion star, Jason Koumas.

Jemiah Umolu - Crystal Palace

Another Premier League youngster currently out on loan, the Eagles striker has scored ten goals in just 13 appearances for Palace Under-21s during the first-half of the season. His performances have persuaded League Two club Port Vale to hand the youngster an opportunity to earn senior experience in English football’s fourth tier and it will be interesting to see if his goalscoring ways can make the transition from academy to senior level.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan - Chelsea

The hype surrounding the England Under-18 star actually pre-dates his time as a Chelsea player after he impressed in the academy ranks at Southampton. That prompted the Blues to spend around £2.5m to lure him to Stamford Bridge and Morgan has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for their Under-21s. The former Saints prospect is now out on loan at League Two side Gillingham and made his debut in their recent 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Jacob Wright - Manchester City

Another youth international after earning caps for England Under-20s, Wright is able to play in a number of roles in midfield and offers a creative outlet from a deep-lying role. With a total of nine goal involvements (three goals and six assists) in 11 Premier League 2 appearances this season, Wright has been handed a brief opportunity to impress Pep Guardiola after appearing for City’s first-team in a Champions League meeting with FC Copenhagen, an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town and Carabao Cup clashes with Watford and Tottenham Hotspur.