There are some eye-catching names on a list of players approaching the final year of their current contracts in the Premier League and Championship.

The Black Cats were in action as the final hours of the transfer window slipped away as goals from Wilson Isidor and own goals from Middlesbrough duo George Edmundson and Ryan Giles helped Regis Le Bris’ side to a 3-2 win at the Riverside Stadium. That victory on Teesside also ensured Sunderland remained within touching distance of the Championship automatic promotion places and there are high hopes the club’s eight-year absence from the top flight could come to an end over the coming months.

Planning for next season, no matter what division the Black Cats may compete in, is already underway and there has already been serious ambition shown by the Stadium of Light hierarchy after they secured Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee on loan and converted Wilson Isidor’s loan move into a permanent switch to Wearside. Such ambition would be required during the summer and there are several Premier League and Championship players approaching the final 12 months of their current deals that could be landed in cut-price deals ahead of the new campaign.

Simon Adingra - Brighton and Hove Albion

This one may have seemed far fetched ahead of the final days of the January transfer window - but given Sunderland’s interest in involving Adingra in a deal that could have seen Tommy Watson heading to Brighton, there is genuine cause to include the winger in this list. With power and pace aplenty, Adingra would fit seamlessly into a Black Cats side and could relish the opportunity to become a regular at the Stadium of Light after making just six starts for Brighton so far this season.

Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham

The Brazilian forward has already spent time in the North East earlier in his career after making 17 appearances for Middlesbrough during a season-long loan stint at the Riverside Stadium. Muniz has scored five times for Fulham this season after finding the net against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool and will enter the final year of his current deal this summer. At 23, he would still have time to develop and improve his all-round game.

James Tarkowski - Everton

One of the more experienced players and this list and one that would provide Sunderland with real leadership at the back. Tarkowski may have endured some challenging times during his time at Everton - but he has been in fine form this season as the Toffees look to preserve their Premier League status. Persuading them into a sale, even with the defender in the final 12 months of his deal, would be a challenge.

David Brooks - Bournemouth

The 31-times capped Wales international has only made six Premier League starts for the Cherries this season but has still managed to show signs of his undoubted quality. Mainly used on the right-hand side of a front three, Brooks could be an intriguing option should Bournemouth be willing to discuss a deal during the summer months.

Adam Webster - Brighton and Hove Albion

Webster has become a regular feature in Seagulls sides ever since he moved to the South Coast from Bristol City in the summer of 2019. The versatile defender has made almost 150 appearances during his time with Brighton - but has seen his involvement during the current season hampered by a thigh problem. Nevertheless, he would provide experience and leadership in abundance if Sunderland were promoted and could agree a deal with Brighton.

Conor Coady - Leicester City

Much like Webster, former Liverpool and Wolves defender Coady would provide plenty of leadership and invaluable experience to the Sunderland backline. Although he is on the periphery in a struggling Leicester side after making just eight Premier League starts this season, you would like to think the guidance he could give the Black Cats youngsters would aid their development no matter what division they are in.

James Garner - Everton

Given his involvement during his early years at Manchester United and in loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest, there feels like there should be some surprise in learning Garner is still only 23-years-old. A back injury means he has spent the majority of the season on the sidelines but his quality and comfort in possession are all too evident.

Ben Sheaf - Coventry City

Sunderland know all about Sheaf’s quality and versatility from a number of meetings with the Sky Blues in recent seasons - although he did miss his side’s 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light in November last year. With over 150 Championship appearances to his name, Sheaf knows all about what life is like in the second tier - but it feels like he could make the step into the Premier League in the near future.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Sheffield United

The Bosnian defender admittedly struggled in the Premier League during what was a disastrous season for the Blades last time out - but he has been a regular feature in the side that is currently competing with Sunderland for a place in the top flight. Ahmedhodzic actually has Champions League and Europa League experience from his time at Malmo. A look at his disciplinary record makes for interesting reading with 27 yellow cards and two red cards during his time with the Blades - but who doesn’t love a player that gets stuck in?

Borja Sainz - Norwich City

The Spanish winger has been one of the real highlights of the season for the Canaries after scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions. Hat-tricks against Derby County and Plymouth Argyle proved to be the stand-out performances of the campaign but his consistent threat in attacking areas is the real plus point for the former Alaves man.