Sunderland have concluded their transfer business for the January window

Sunderland and Jewison Bennette will assess their options after a loan deal for the 20-year-old fell through on transfer deadline day.

Bennette drew late interest from League One side Charlton Athletic, who pursued a loan switch until the final stages of the window. However, they ran out of time to conclude a deal and so Bennette remains a Sunderland player.

He could in theory still move to a league where the transfer window remains open, though those options are narrowing all the time. Or, as would appear more likely, he will return to the fold in Sunderland's U21 team in a bid to try and force his way back into the senior fold.

Bennette's late move falling through means that Sunderland concluded three deals on transfer deadline day, with Nathan Bishop ending his loan at Wycombe Wanderers and moving to Cambridge United where his prospects of regular first-team football are greater. Abdoullah Ba joined Ligue 2 USL Dunkerque on loan until the end of the season, while the Black Cats have moved to bring in Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool.

That deal is likely to be announced on Tuesday, with club sources indicating that the deal had progressed as hoped on deadline day with no late hiccups. Brighton and Hove Albion pushed to sign Tommy Watson right up until the latter stages of deadline day, but Sunderland's struggle to secure a suitable replacement for the rest of the current campaign meant they were very reluctant to sanction a departure even though the fee on the table was significant.

Deadline day also saw Joe Anderson remain at the club, despite Sunderland agreeing a deal for him to move to League One side Exeter City. It's understood that Anderson decided not to make the move after considering his options.

The Black Cats had also concluded one hugely significant bit of transfer business over the weekend, moving early to trigger their option to turn Wilson Isidor's loan from Zenit into a permanent move.