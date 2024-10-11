Silksworth CW boss 'pleased and proud' despite Durham Challenge Cup loss at Shildon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were some intriguing ties pulled out of the hat in the Frank Pattison Durham Challenge Cup second round draw.

Silksworth CW manager Kyle Young described himself as ‘pleased and proud’ after his side bowed out of the Durham Challenge Cup with a brave display at Northern League Division One club Shildon.

After making a promising start at Dean Street, Silky fell three goals behind by the time the half-time whistle had been blown as former Sunderland academy forward Nathan Greenwood, Billy Greulich-Smith and Luke Spalding all found the net for the hosts. Leighton Harris extended the lead midway through the second-half but it was Silksworth that had the last word when Davey Stevens netted in injury-time.

Action from the Durham Challenge Cup tie between Shildon and Silksworth CW (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

Reflecting on the performance, Young told The Echo: “I was pleased and proud with the endeavour and work ethic the lads showed because they grew into the game and showed a lot of bravery in their defending and attacking. The plan was to try to counter their possession in the first half and despite making a decent start in the first ten minutes, Shildon scored two quickfire goals with real quality. We changed things up at half time, and that was despite us risking opening the game up. We drew the second half and in my opinion, were the better side for the second 45 minutes and we deservedly got on the scoresheet late on through Davey Stevens. I have to say good luck to Shildon in the next round, they showed moments of great quality in front of goal.”

Wearside League rivals Farringdon Detached are yet to play their own second round tie after their trip to Seaham Red Star was postponed on Tuesday night. Details of the new fixture are still being finalised but Farringdon manager Kyle Robinson is still relishing the challenge his side will face against Mark Collingwood’s men.

He said: “The postponement helps us carry on the good vibes from last week because, although we got beat against Seaton Carew, it was a one-sided game, which is a bit of a recurring theme. Seaham will be a real test for us against a team two levels higher but we will still go into the game with the same attitude even though we know just how difficult the challenge will be against a Northern League side.”

Frank Pattison Durham Challenge Cup Second Round draw

Stockton Town v Shildon, Easington Colliery v Durham United or Consett, Dunston UTS v Seaham Red Star or Farringdon Detached, Bishop Auckland v Birtley Town, Hebburn Town v Sunderland West End, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion or Horden CW v FC Hartlepool, Spennymoor Town v Boldon CA or Whickham, West Auckland Town v Gateshead