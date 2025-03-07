Seaham Red Star urged to remain positive in push for safety

There is a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaham Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson is adamant the positive atmosphere at the club can continue despite two disappointing results earlier this week.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at promotion contenders Shildon last Saturday, Red Star wasted a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at West Allotment Celtic in midweek. Despite those blows, Johnson is determined to take the positives from both performances as they look to return to winning ways with a home win against Kendal Town on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Seaham Red Star's 1-1 draw at Newcastle Benfield (photo Kevin Killing) | Kevin Killing

He told The Echo: “We have to keep doing what we are doing. We will be absolutely fine because the performance levels are good. Although we lost against the best team in the league last Saturday, we came off disappointed to lose and then with the draw on Tuesday, that’s a sign of where we are and where we are going.”

Suspended duo Luke Duffy and James Robinson will miss out for Red Star.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery can move to within three points of the top ten with a home win against Birtley Town and leaders Redcar Athletic face a tough looking trip to fourth placed Boro Rangers. Second placed Shildon host a Kendal Town side sat just outside of the play-off places, Blyth Town head to Penrith and North Shields entertain Newcastle Benfield at the Daren Persson Stadium.

Whitley Bay are without Callum Larmouth for their home clash with Guisborough Town, Sean McRoberts is out of West Allotment Celtic’s game with Crook Town and recent signing Tomas Howard will be in the Whickham squad for their meeting with Northallerton Town. Carlisle City head to the Northern Metal Recycling Stadium to face West Auckland Town and bottom of the table Tow Law Town host Newcastle Blue Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Star have confirmed experienced midfielder Sean Reid will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after revealing he suffered a stroke earlier this year. A club statement read: We can confirm that Sean Reid will sadly be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to health reasons. A player who has made such a positive impact in his first season with the club, Reidy will be a huge loss, but the club are fully behind him and ensuring he returns to the best health possible. Missing from the match day squad since the start of February, Sean unexpectedly suffered a stroke and has been recovering ever since.”

Captain in charge for Boldon’s trip to Synners

Boldon CA are without management team Dan Crooks and David Palmer for their visit to Division Two rivals Billingham Synthonia.

The duo are unavailable due to work commitments and captain Chris Spence will take charge of on and off-field affairs and Crooks is confident his side can continue their impressive form despite the absencesof their management team.

He said: “This will a tough test against Synners, who have been in good form of late with one defeat in six games. Myself and David are both missing due to work commitments so captain Chris Spence is leading the lads on and off the pitch. We are confident though and we welcome the re-signing of Ryan Lamb. He’s a top player who will help us with this tough run-in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon have added Ryan Lamb to their squad ahead of the game.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland West End are without the suspended Dan Wilds for their visit to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Jarrow welcome back Josh Willis after a two-week absence as they head to FC Hartlepool and Zadi Zoma is suspended for Bedlington Terriers prepare to visit Sunderland RCA. Second placed Yarm and Eaglescliffe are back in action as they host play-off contenders Esh Winning, Chester-le-Street United host Billingham Town and Chester-le-Street Town travel to struggling Grangetown Boys Club. Alnwick Town make the long trip to Redcar Town, Washington entertain Darlington Town and Thornaby host Newcastle University.