There is a busy schedule in Northern League Division Two this weekend.

Sunderland RCA manager Mark Forrest wants to take the momentum from a positive performance in Tuesday night’s Durham Challenge Cup defeat against Shildon into his side’s league campaign.

Forrest’s men fell to a 3-1 home loss against the Railwaymen but there were some promising moments from an RCA side that have struggled to find consistency during the first two months of the season. With a home clash with Grangetown Boys Club lying ahead on Saturday, Forrest is keen to build on those positive moments when his side look to end a run of six league games without a win.

Action from Sunderland RCA v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (photo Colin Robertshaw) | Colin Robertshaw

He told The Echo: “It’s been a frustrating few weeks and we’ve had some good performances in spells but a lot of individual mistakes have killed us. But we said after Tuesday night that collectively we have to improve, that we learn from those mistakes and we build some consistency in to the style of football we play.

“After the game on Tuesday, I thought we played well against a side I think will compete to win the league in Division One and I was really happy with how we handled the game, the way the players handled their emotions and we need to use that going into Saturday.”

Forrest has added Kieran Charlton to his squad after he agreed to join RCA from Division One side Easington Colliery

Elsewhere on Saturday, Mark Collingwood’s Seaham Red Star could move to within a point of leaders Redcar Town if they secure a home win against Redcar Town and the current frontrunners are beaten at home by AFC Newbiggin.

Chester-le-Street Town head to struggling Esh Winning, Sunderland West End can move into the top ten with a home win against Tow Law Town and Boldon CA host Darlington Town at The Villa. Yarm and Eaglescliffe make the short trip to Billingham Synthonia, Jarrow are the visitors to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Billingham Town host Alnwick Town at Bedford Terrace. Park View hit the road as they take on Newcastle University at Essity Park and FC Hartlepool will aim to return to winning ways when they face Prudhoe YC at Grayfields.

