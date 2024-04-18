Gateshead ready to do it the hard way in National League play-off battle - Elliot
Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot insisted his players will ‘enjoy the ride’ as their hectic end to the season continues with Saturday’s home game against Bromley.
After suffering two away defeats inside 48 hours against AFC Fylde and Maidenhead United last week, the Heed secured their place in the National League play-off places as two Luke Hannant penalties gave them a 2-1 home win against champions Chesterfield on Monday night. That game was quickly followed by a narrow home loss against Aldershot Town in midweek and Elliot’s men will now round off their league fixtures for the season on Saturday lunchtime when a Bromley side managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeper coach Andy Woodman visit the International Stadium.
A home tie in the eliminator round of the play-offs is still attainable for the Heed - although it would take one of or both Solihull Moors and Altrincham dropping points against York City and already relegated Oxford City and Gateshead claiming maximum points against the Ravens. No matter what the outcome may be on Saturday, Elliot’s side will face a play-off tie on Tuesday or Wednesday night - and the Heed boss believes the hectic schedule is ‘just not acceptable’.
The former Newcastle and Watford goalkeeper told The Echo: “The results over the four games haven’t gone the way you would want but what do you expect when you’re expected to play like this - it’s embarrassing, it’s so embarrassing. It’s disappointing because what are supposed to be fantastic games of football are just chaos and it’s not just not acceptable.
“People need to take responsibility for the fixtures and why it’s like this. We could have finished third, and wherever we finish, we finish, but it’s been taken out of our hands and it’s not right. We will do it the hard way if we have to, we will enjoy the ride, because the one thing you do know is these lads will give you everything and we can be so proud of them.”
Elliot will be without on-loan MK Dons goalkeeper Nathan Harness as he serves a one-match ban following the red card he received in the midweek home defeat against Aldershot Town and that could see James Montgomery handed a recall. The likes of Kenton Richardson, Luke Hannant and on-loan Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown could also be handed starts after they were rested on Wednesday night.
