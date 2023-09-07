Gateshead is the ‘perfect fit’ for new signing Grayson

Watch more videos on Shots!

Joe Grayson has described Gateshead as ‘a perfect fit’ as he settles into life at the International Stadium.

The versatile centre-back officially joined the National League club late last month and made his full debut in a hard-earned draw at FC Halifax Town before helping Mike Williamson’s side earn another point on his home bow against Oldham Athletic last Saturday.

Gateshead defender Joe Grayson (photo Charles Waugh)

Former Dundee and Stockport County loanee Grayson had interest from several clubs after leaving Barrow at the end of last season but it was the Heed that secured his signature after the two parties played a patient waiting game to get the deal done in the latter days of August.

Grayson has impressed during his first two appearances for the club and he will hope to continue building momentum when his new side make the long trek to Eastleigh this weekend. Ahead of the trip to the south coast, the 24-year-old defender revealed why Gateshead’s style of play persuaded him to join the club and admitted he ‘couldn’t have asked for more’ from his new team-mates as he settles into life on Tyneside.

He told The Echo: “I think any player would want to play in a side that plays the way we do.

“I spoke to the manager early on in the transfer window and got a really good feeling from him. Things didn’t get do as we all would have liked but we hung on there because I know what I need to do this year and coming here is the perfect platform for that.

“The way I want to play, the way I am as a defender, it’s better suited to the style of play here and I think that is why we stuck at it to get the deal done because we knew when we did it would be the perfect fit. It just clicked from the minute I spoke to the manager, Busted (Ian Watson, assistant manager) and Rob Elliot (technical director) and from meeting the lads, I just couldn’t have asked for more.”