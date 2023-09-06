News you can trust since 1873
Exclusive: Sunderland take ex-Leicester City and Chelsea youth international on trial

The Black Cats have taken a youth International goalkeeper on trial at the club.

By James Copley
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland have taken Kelechi Chibueze on trial at the Academy of Light, The Echo understands.

The 19-year-old former Leicester City goalkeeper has been training with Graeme Murty's under-21 side on Wearside amid a potential move to the North East.

Born in London, Chibueze joined the Foxes in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea.

Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.

Summer signing Nathan Bishop, 23, has been staring for Sunderland's under-21s as one of the permitted over-age players with Adam Richardson, 19, currently out injured.

That has caused a void in Sunderland's goalkeeping department to open up after the summer releases of 22-year-old Jacob Carney, now of CD Castellon, and Harrison Bond, 19, who later signed for Gateshead.

The departures of Carney and Bond coupled with Richardson's injury have led to opportunities for 16-year-old prospects Ben Metcalf, Dan Cameron and Matthew Young to gain experience above their age group, with Young joining Tony Mowbray's first-team squad in the USA during pre-season.

However, there remains a spot to be filled within the Academy of Light with Chibueze's trial at the club an indication that Sunderland's chiefs are considering bringing another stopper to Wearside.

The Echo also understands that while Chibueze remains on trial at Sunderland no decision has yet been made on his future with the player set to continue on a temporary basis for the time being.

