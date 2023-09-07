Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foundation of Light’s Heart on Your Sleeve campaign aims to bring supporters together to help and inspire one another.

Recent studies show that health inequalities in the UK are worsening, with the gap between the North East and the South of England widening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in communities across the North East have shorter lives and are in poorer health.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is backing the Foundation's Heart on Your Sleeve campaign.

Foundation of Light is tackling these issues by encouraging parents and grandparents to stay both physically and mentally active, to inspire the next generation to do the same.

Through various initiatives and programmes and links with Sunderland AFC, the foundation gives families the opportunity to access sports and fitness sessions, mental health resources and experience the facilities at the Beacon of Light community hub.

During the 2023-24 season, the charity is raising funds to support these initiatives and donations can massively help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just £5 would pay for a young person with a disability access to a sports session, £8 pays for an older person to attend activities to stay socially active and improve physical and mental wellbeing.

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah is backing the Foundation's Heart on Your Sleeve campaign.

A £40 gift would pay for a young person to have access to sessions supporting their physical, mental and emotional health, while £100 allows the foundation to develop mental health resources to support up to five people.

Fans should look out for various ways to get involved with Heart on Your Sleeve, including players and supporters sharing their SAFC stories, special events, merchandise and more.

Heart on Your Sleeve silver pin badges are available from the Beacon of Light for just £3, with all proceeds going straight to the Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also donate by texting FOLFIVE to 70085 to donate £5 or visiting www.justgiving/safc. A selection of money-can’t-buy prizes is available over the course of the season.