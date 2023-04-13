A new sensory space has now opened at Sunderland's Beacon of Light

The charity was able to develop the space thanks to support from organisations North East Recruitment and Staff Power Group.

The dedicated area in the Beacon of Light community centre venue, beside the Stadium of Light, is an “intentionally created safe space” that provides multi-sensory resources, which will help those who visit it to self-regulate and refocus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foundation of Light says more people than ever with sensory needs are coming to access their programmes, which allow users and their families to feel comfortable in their surroundings, knowing that there is a facility to accommodate certain requirements.

Youngster AJ making use of the sensory space at the Beacon of Light. Picture by Bryan Farnie.

With the Beacon being almost constantly busy, attracting over 5,000 visitors per week, the space will also be available to anyone who would like to use it, including regular Foundation participants and the wider community.

Staff Power Group, a training organisation, has given considerable support to the charity’s disability facilities, including the pledge of a £10,000 donation which will allow the Foundation to open its sensory space and extend its offering for people with sensory needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Hudson, managing director at Staff Power Group, said: “As a company, we believe that we should support our own. Many young people throughout the North East face challenges every day, especially those with a disability.

“Foundation of Light does great work with its participants, offering various programmes to ensure young people can fulfil their full potential.

The Sensory Space at the Beacon of Light.

“Our donation will further support the foundation to extend its disability provision, and we’re incredibly excited to see the sensory space make a difference to thousands of lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation of Light offers a wide range of disability programmes to help young people and adults from across the North East of England to enjoy sport, an active lifestyle and also build friendships.